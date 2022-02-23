Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State in Midweek Action

The Rebels are looking to start the season 4-0 on Wednesday.

No. 3 Ole Miss is scheduled to play host to Arkansas State on Wednesday after rain postponed the game from Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Charleston Southern on opening weekend in Oxford, and they moved up in D1Baseball's Top 25 as a result. Ole Miss outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 in the series over the weekend, including run-rule results on Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas State is coming off a sweep themselves, but it was on the receiving end of that decision. The Red Wolves dropped three-straight to Samford over the weekend on the road. A-State lost a close 9-8 game on Friday, but it was blown out 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two sets of the series.

Follow along below for updates between the Rebels and the Red Wolves.

Top First

It hasn't been an ideal start for Jack Washburn and the Rebels.

A walk, single, E4, HBP and sac fly push two runs across for the Red Wolves in the frame.

MID 1: Arkansas State 2, Ole Miss 0

Bottom First

Three-straight walks followed by a Kevin Graham single tie the game at two for the Rebels. McCants makes it 3-2 with a single, but he is gunned down trying to reach second.

END 1: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas State 2

Read More

Top Second

Jack Washburn strikes out the first two batters in the frame, and a groundout to third ends the top of the second.

MID 2: Ole Miss 3, Arkansas State 2

Bottom Second

A Justin Bench sac fly and a Jacob Gonzalez RBI groundout push two more across for the Rebels.

END 2: Ole Miss 5, Arkansas State 2

Top Third

Washburn works around a one-out single and a two-out walk to keep the Red Wolves quiet in the third.

MID 3: Ole Miss 5, Arkansas State 2

Bottom Third

The Rebels go 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

END 3: Ole Miss 5, Arkansas State 2

022022_CharlestonSouthern_BSB_001157
00100_021922_CSU_BSB_01390
00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
022022_CharlestonSouthern_BSB_000206

