LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Baseball Opens Season vs. Charleston Southern

Ole Miss and Charleston Southern square off at Swayze Field on Friday afternoon.

Ole Miss baseball opens its 2022 season Friday with a home date with Charleston Southern.

Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team will venture to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Charleston Southern.

PREGAME:

The Rebels released their starting lineup for opening day on Friday afternoon, and it is as follows:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

RF TJ McCants

DH Kemp Alderman

C Hayden Dunhurst

3B Reagan Burford

RHP Derek Diamond

