LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Ole Miss Goes for Sweep Against Charleston Southern

The Rebels are looking to open their season with a sweep on Sunday.

Ole Miss is looking to open its 2022 season with a sweep on Sunday against Charleston Southern.

Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team ventures to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Charleston Southern.

Pregame

Ole Miss released its lineup for game three on Sunday morning. Calvin Harris gets the start behind the plate for the Rebels as Hayden Dunhurst deals with a hamstring injury he sustained on Saturday. Peyton Chatagnier also returns to the leadoff spot as Justin Bench moves to the five hole.

The batting order is as follows for Sunday:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

3B Justin Bench

CF TJ McCants

DH Ben Van Cleve

C Calvin Harris

RF Kemp Alderman

RHP Drew McDaniel

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.