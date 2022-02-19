LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Ole Miss Hosts Charleston Southern for Game Two

The Rebels host the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss picked up a win in its season opener against Charleston Southern on Friday night, and the No. 5 Rebels are looking to make it two in a row on Saturday.

Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team ventures to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Charleston Southern.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Pregame

Ole Miss released its starting lineup for Saturday, and it is as follows:

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF TJ McCants

C Hayden Dunhurst

DH Ben Van Cleve

RF Hayden Leatherwood

LHP John Gaddis

Top First

John Gaddis works around a leadoff walk with a pop out and two strikeouts for a scoreless first frame as an Ole Miss Rebel.

MID 1: Ole Miss 0, Charleston Southern 0

Bottom First

Tim Elko singles, but two fly outs and a strikeout keep Ole Miss scoreless in the first.

END 1: Ole Miss 0, Charleston Southern 0

Top Second

Gaddis issues his second walk of the day, this time with two outs, but he works around it with a groundout, pop out and fly out.

MID 2: Ole Miss 0, Charleston Southern 0

Bottom Second

Ole Miss pushes across four runs on three hits, highlighted by a two-run Hayden Leatherwood home run. TJ McCants drove home Peyton Chatagnier with a single, and McCants scored on a steal and error.

MID 2: Ole Miss 4, Charleston Southern 0

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.