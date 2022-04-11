What Ole Miss' Mike Bianco and Kemp Alderman Said After Sunday Loss to Alabama

Ole Miss was swept at home by Alabama over the weekend. Here's what two Rebels had to say following Sunday's loss to the Tide.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss fell to 0-4 on the week and 0-6 in home SEC games this season with a loss to Alabama on Sunday, completing the Crimson Tide's sweep of the Rebels at Swayze Field.

Here's what Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and outfielder Kemp Alderman had to say after the loss.

Mike Bianco

On his team competing and level of play:

"You've got to compete like you did the last two days. It's not that we didn't compete. We just didn't play well enough to win. We've got to play with that kind of energy and heart every single day."

On SEC competition and level of play from his team:

"They're all good, and they're all good enough to beat you if you don't play well. You lose baseball games, especially if the other team plays well. Credit Alabama, but, at the end of the day, we're just not playing well enough."

On Jack Washburn's outing on Sunday:

"Just not enough control of the game. He was struggling to get the ball in the zone. He's got good stuff, and he competes, but today, too much traffic, and you can't survive with that."

On Derek Diamond's outing on Sunday:

"He was terrific. It's a shame that it went down like that. One was a mistake by me with a slider into the strike zone. He was lights-out. If you want to look at silver linings, maybe that's one of them today. Derek's kind of been snakebite this year, but he's had that bad inning that ruins his ERA."

Kemp Alderman

On recent team struggles:

"We just kind of got away from ourselves. We're not used to losing. We've been playing pretty good, just not in all aspects of the game. Yesterday, we hit and just didn't throw it good enough. Today, we came up a little short. I think it's kind of good for us to get a little adversity under our belts. We've got a lot of older guys and mature guys. We'll bounce back and be ourselves. We're just going through a little struggle right now."

On "getting away from ourselves" quote:

"It's baseball. Baseball's a tough game. A lot of the fans don't see it, and a lot of people don't know, but this game's tough. We're playing in the Southeastern Conference: the best conference in college baseball. Any team can beat any team on any given day. In this conference, you can't mess up. You've got to play your best."

