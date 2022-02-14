REPORT: Ole Miss Baseball's Opening Weekend Rotation Set

Although it has yet to be officially announced, reports emerged on Monday that the Rebels' weekend arms are set for their first series.

Ole Miss opens its baseball season on Friday, and reports from Jake Thompson of the Ole Miss Spirit (On3) have emerged that the Rebels' opening weekend pitching rotation has been set.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco had already announced Derek Diamond as his Opening Day starter for Feb. 18, but it is now believed that Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer John Gaddis will throw on Saturday followed by Drew McDaniel on Sunday.

Thompson also reported that Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn will start against Arkansas State in the Rebels' first midweek game on Tuesday. Washburn was also considered to be in the mix for a weekend rotation spot heading into the season, and he still could be moving forward.

Bianco discussed the Ole Miss offense and pitching situation during his team's baseball media day earlier this month.

“The offense that was the No. 1 offense in the Southeastern Conference continued to swing well as we return basically the entire offense from last year," Bianco said. "Even with Tim being sidelined with ACL rehab, they continued to swing well.

“That made it tough on a pitching staff that’s trying to make a name for itself," Bianco continued. "A lot of offense, and that’s nice, but the problem is that you’re on the other side of the ball as well. We didn’t pitch it as well as I would hope, but with that being said, some guys really stood out.”

Ole Miss and Charleston Southern are scheduled for a 4 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday.

