Midweek Preview: Ole Miss Welcomes Scuffling Alcorn State to Oxford

The No. 2 Rebels welcome the winless Braves to Swayze Field on Wednesday night.

After its Tuesday midweek game against Memphis was rained out, No. 2 Ole Miss turns its focus to a matchup with Alcorn State on Wednesday night in Oxford.

The Braves of Alcorn have been struggling so far in the 2022 season, currently holding an 0-7 record, and they have been outscored by a combined 106-8 in those seven games. Alcorn's two opponents have been McNeese State and Jackson State leading up to tonight.

Ole Miss is fresh off a road series win over UCF last weekend in its first road test of the season, and it currently sits at 10-1 on the year.

Here's what to expect between the Rebels and Braves on Wednesday.

Team Information

Team: Alcorn State Braves

Location: Lorman, Miss.

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Head Coach: Reginald Williams

Game Preview

Matchup: Alcorn State Braves vs. No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Alcorn State (0-7) vs. Ole Miss (10-1)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Date: March 9

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Andrew Meadows (ASU) vs. RHP Jack Washburn (MISS)

Meadows: 0-2, 15.26 ERA, 10 BB, 6 K

Washburn: 1-0, 1.00 ERA, 9 BB, 12 K

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combinations

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combination for the midweek game against Alcorn State on Tuesday night before changing the plans on Wednesday..

Ole Miss originally planned to don its all-navy hats against the Braves, paired with navy jerseys and pinstriped white pants on Wednesday. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, however, the Rebels changed their plans to the all-pinstriped sets.

