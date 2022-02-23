Midweek Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State

The Rebels will look to get a game in on Wednesday afternoon amidst some inclement weather in Mississippi.

No. 3 Ole Miss is scheduled to play host to Arkansas State on Wednesday after rain postponed the game from Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Charleston Southern on opening weekend in Oxford, and they moved up in D1Baseball's Top 25 as a result. Ole Miss outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 in the series over the weekend, including run-rule results on Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas State is coming off a sweep themselves, but it was on the receiving end of that decision. The Red Wolves dropped three-straight to Samford over the weekend on the road. A-State lost a close 9-8 game on Friday, but it was blown out 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two sets of the series.

Here's what to expect on Wednesday if Ole Miss and Arkansas State are able to get the game in.

Team Information

Team: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Location: Jonesboro, Ark.

Conference: Sun Belt

Head Coach: Tommy Raffo

Game Preview

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Arkansas State (0-3) vs. Ole Miss (3-0)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: Feb. 23

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 1 p.m. CT: LHP Walker Williams (ASU) vs. RHP Jack Washburn (MISS)

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination and Starting Lineup

The Rebels released what uniform they will be wearing against Arkansas State on Wednesday, going with the navy hats, navy jerseys and white pants.

Ole Miss also released its starting lineup for the game on Wednesday.

