Midweek Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State
No. 3 Ole Miss is scheduled to play host to Arkansas State on Wednesday after rain postponed the game from Tuesday afternoon.
The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Charleston Southern on opening weekend in Oxford, and they moved up in D1Baseball's Top 25 as a result. Ole Miss outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 in the series over the weekend, including run-rule results on Saturday and Sunday.
Arkansas State is coming off a sweep themselves, but it was on the receiving end of that decision. The Red Wolves dropped three-straight to Samford over the weekend on the road. A-State lost a close 9-8 game on Friday, but it was blown out 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two sets of the series.
Here's what to expect on Wednesday if Ole Miss and Arkansas State are able to get the game in.
Team Information
Team: Arkansas State Red Wolves
Location: Jonesboro, Ark.
Conference: Sun Belt
Head Coach: Tommy Raffo
Game Preview
Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels
Records: Arkansas State (0-3) vs. Ole Miss (3-0)
Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
Dates: Feb. 23
Television/Streaming: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Wednesday, 1 p.m. CT: LHP Walker Williams (ASU) vs. RHP Jack Washburn (MISS)
Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination and Starting Lineup
The Rebels released what uniform they will be wearing against Arkansas State on Wednesday, going with the navy hats, navy jerseys and white pants.
Ole Miss also released its starting lineup for the game on Wednesday.
