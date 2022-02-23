Skip to main content

Midweek Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State

The Rebels will look to get a game in on Wednesday afternoon amidst some inclement weather in Mississippi.

No. 3 Ole Miss is scheduled to play host to Arkansas State on Wednesday after rain postponed the game from Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Charleston Southern on opening weekend in Oxford, and they moved up in D1Baseball's Top 25 as a result. Ole Miss outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 in the series over the weekend, including run-rule results on Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas State is coming off a sweep themselves, but it was on the receiving end of that decision. The Red Wolves dropped three-straight to Samford over the weekend on the road. A-State lost a close 9-8 game on Friday, but it was blown out 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two sets of the series.

Here's what to expect on Wednesday if Ole Miss and Arkansas State are able to get the game in.

022022_CharlestonSouthern_BSB_001157
00100_021922_CSU_BSB_01390
00051_021922_CSU_BSB_00456
022022_CharlestonSouthern_BSB_000206

Team Information

Team: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Location: Jonesboro, Ark.

Conference: Sun Belt

Head Coach: Tommy Raffo

Game Preview

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels

Read More

Records: Arkansas State (0-3) vs. Ole Miss (3-0)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: Feb. 23

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 1 p.m. CT: LHP Walker Williams (ASU) vs. RHP Jack Washburn (MISS)

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination and Starting Lineup

The Rebels released what uniform they will be wearing against Arkansas State on Wednesday, going with the navy hats, navy jerseys and white pants.

Ole Miss also released its starting lineup for the game on Wednesday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

elko
Baseball

Midweek Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State

By John Macon Gillespie
14 seconds ago
Jordan_Ta'amu_1
Football

Former Ole Miss Quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Jordan Ta'amu Selected First and Second Overall in USFL Draft

By Ben King
14 hours ago
USATSI_15358397
Football

Ole Miss Lands 13th Transfer Commitment With TCU Edge Rusher

By The Grove Report Staff
15 hours ago
Luke Altmyer
Football

The Grove Report Mailbag: Swayze Field, Kermit Davis and QB Competition

By John Macon Gillespie
22 hours ago
William Fowles
Football

Under Armour Miami Camp MVP Fowles Eying Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report Staff
22 hours ago
Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
Football

Matt Corral First QB Taken in Latest NFL Mock Draft

By John Macon Gillespie
23 hours ago
AG9I1783
Baseball

Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Postponed to Wednesday

By John Macon Gillespie
23 hours ago
USATSI_13676982
Football

Former Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke Steps Down at Georgia

By Cole Thompson
Feb 21, 2022