Gonzalez's Big Night Propels Ole Miss to 13-6 Road Blowout of Auburn

The Rebels and Tigers traded early runs, but Ole Miss pulled away in the middle innings.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ole Miss used six runs in the top of the sixth inning to cruise past Auburn in its SEC opener on Thursday, topping the Tigers 13-6.

Jacob Gonzalez highlighted the Rebels' offensive efforts with two solo home runs, including one that led off the game. The Ole Miss shortstop was a part of a 14-hit effort by the Rebel offense in the win.

"When I lead off, I try to set the tone," Gonzalez said. "Luckily I did today. We showed how scary this offense is."

"He was a superstar today," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "Really, really good night by Jacob."

Hayden Leatherwood and Reagan Burford joined Gonzalez in putting up two RBIs apiece, and Burford had a home run of his own.

John Gaddis got the start on the hill for the Rebels, and he struggled to miss bats early in the game. Ole Miss and Auburn traded runs during the first two innings, leaving the game tied at four entering the third. Gaddis, however, eventually settled into a groove, striking out six batters while allowing seven hits.

"It was a tough night for both guys," Bianco said. "You don't see that much in the SEC with aces going at it. The other teams seemed to be so locked in and focused. I think a lot of it had to do with adrenaline.

"Gaddis hung in there. He left the game giving us a chance to extend the lead."

One area where the Rebels have not appeared to be sharp in recent weeks is on the base paths, and multiple Ole Miss runners were thrown out on Thursday.

"We've had some baserunners thrown out, and we're better than that," Bianco said. "I thought we had some bad jumps tonight, but we'll clean it up."

With the win, the Rebels improve to 14-3 on the year and start SEC play 1-0.

Ole Miss and Auburn are scheduled to play game two tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT, weather permitting. Derek Diamond is expected to take the hill for the Rebels, and Auburn has yet to announce its starter.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.