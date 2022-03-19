Ole Miss Uses 19 Hits To Win Rubber Match, Road Series Over Auburn

The Rebels bounced back from a blowout loss on Friday to secure a series win on Saturday.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ole Miss baseball won its first SEC series of the season on Saturday, putting up an offensive show in a 15-2 win over Auburn.

The Rebels fell 19-5 to the Tigers on Saturday, and after picking up a 13-6 win on Thursday returned to a strong performance at the plate in the win. Ole Miss hit three home runs in the win, one from Hayden Leatherwood, Kemp Alderman and Tim Elko. Elko led the Rebels with four RBIs.

Kemp Alderman's home run was one of a flurry of Rebel scoring that came in the middle innings.

"Today, we brought the energy and punched them first in the mouth," Alderman said.

Jack Dougherty got the start on the hill for the Rebels, throwing five innings and allowing seven hits, striking out seven. The Tigers put up nine hits on the day compared to Ole Miss' 19, but Auburn left 12 runners on base.

Dougherty was assisted by an over-the-shoulder catch by Peyton Chatagnier that saved a run for the Rebels early in the game.

"Our defense," Dougherty said. "When they make plays like Peyton Chatagnier did today, you just have to fill up the zone, and those guys will take care of you."

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco bragged on his starter after the game for a lengthy performance that has been rare for Ole Miss pitchers to this point in the season.

"We haven't had a ton of that," Bianco said. "He looked really sharp. I just felt he was strong and healthy last week, but he wasn't the Jack we saw today. I'm proud of his effort and all the guys."

"I definitely felt better this week," Dougherty said, "but pretty much every week, I try to handle each team the same."

In relief of Dougherty, Hunter Elliott and Brandon Johnson closed the door in the Rebel win. T.J. McCants also left the game with a hamstring injury, but Bianco was unsure after the game if it was a tweak or credited to dehydration.

After going 2-2 on the week, the Rebels may not hold their No. 1 spot in the polls come Monday, but they did come away with a win in their opening series of SEC play. Ole Miss will travel to face Memphis on Tuesday at AutoZone Park before hosting Memphis on Wednesday.

"We say it a lot, but that's the great thing about this game," Bianco said. "You can feel so bad yesterday and jump back on the field and play as well as we did today. Total other side of the spectrum."

The Rebels will continue SEC play at home against Tennessee beginning on Friday.

