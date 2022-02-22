Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Postponed to Wednesday

Expected rain in North Mississippi has pushed back the Rebels' first midweek game of the year.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has to wait a little longer before it can take the diamond again this week.

Due to expected inclement weather in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Rebels' game originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Charleston Southern on opening weekend in Oxford, and they moved up in D1Baseball's Top 25 as a result. Ole Miss outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 in the series over the weekend, including run-rule results on Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas State is coming off a sweep itself, but it was on the receiving end of that decision. The Red Wolves dropped three-straight to Samford over the weekend on the road. A-State lost a close 9-8 game on Friday, but it was blown out 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two sets of the series.

Ole Miss is expected to give the ball to Jack Washburn on the hill on Wednesday. The Oregon State transfer saw his first action over the weekend against Charleston Southern out of the bullpen, throwing one full inning with a walk and a strikeout.

Washburn was expected to be in contention for a weekend rotation spot this season behind Friday night's Derek Diamond, but, at least early in the season, it appears that he will start the Rebels' midweek contests.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Arkansas State 87-25 including a 60-11 mark on games held in Oxford.

