Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Ole Miss baseball is already looking two years down the road. So is Bryce Dolby.

The Rebels landed a commitment late on Tuesday night from Dolby, a right handed pitcher in the recruiting class of 2022 out of Virginia. He had prior been committed to Virginia Tech.

A rising junior, Dolby already stands at 6-foot-5 and also plays a little bit of first base and third at Independence High School. But don't get it confused, he's a pitcher through and through.

Perfect Game describes Dolby as a "loose arm with a projectable 6'5" frame, fastball is already up to 90 mph with a pair of tight breaking balls." If you dig a little bit into the numbers, his fastball becomes even more impressive.

Not even 17-years-old, Dolby's 90 mph fastball ranks him in the 99.68th percentile amongst the Class of 2022 recruits – it's simply blistering. He currently ranks No. 51 on the perfect game list for the Class of 2022, and remember, those lists include a lot of kids that will sign with MLB clubs out of high school in a standard year.

