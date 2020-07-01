The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss baseball is already looking two years down the road. So is Bryce Dolby.

The Rebels landed a commitment late on Tuesday night from Dolby, a right handed pitcher in the recruiting class of 2022 out of Virginia. He had prior been committed to Virginia Tech. 

A rising junior, Dolby already stands at 6-foot-5 and also plays a little bit of first base and third at Independence High School. But don't get it confused, he's a pitcher through and through. 

Perfect Game describes Dolby as a "loose arm with a projectable 6'5" frame, fastball is already up to 90 mph with a pair of tight breaking balls." If you dig a little bit into the numbers, his fastball becomes even more impressive. 

Not even 17-years-old, Dolby's 90 mph fastball ranks him in the 99.68th percentile amongst the Class of 2022 recruits – it's simply blistering. He currently ranks No. 51 on the perfect game list for the Class of 2022, and remember, those lists include a lot of kids that will sign with MLB clubs out of high school in a standard year.

More from The Grove Report:

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Biggest Misses from Pat Forde's NCAA Realignment

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will empty stadiums impact officiating?

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: Ole Miss to Have In-Person Class, Will Bring Students Back to Campus

Ole Miss will be having in-person classes and will bring students back to campus this fall, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Home-and-Home with Charlotte

Ole Miss football is scheduled to play a future home-and-home series against Charlotte, as announced by both schools on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Biggest Misses from Pat Forde's Realigned NCAA Experiment

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wanted to spice up the summer without sports, so he realigned the NCAA. The fun, theoretical experiment was just that, but he missed big on a few things. Here's how we'd change it.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Fresh Faces You Need to Know From Around the Conference

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together to take a look at the fresh faces that fans need to be familiar with from around the conference.

Nate Gabler

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss football landed their sixth commitment for the Class of 2021 on Monday night, as in-state safety Elijah Sabbatini committed to the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Adds 4-star WR Marc Britt for the 2020 Season

Ole Miss has added a four-star receiver, Marc Britt, for the 2020 class.

Nate Gabler

Where Would Ole Miss Land in a Theoretically Realigned NCAA?

What if we realigned again, completely geographically? It won't happen – the financial implications won't let it be so. But it's fun to pontificate.

Nate Gabler

COLUMN: The Week that Sports Got a State Flag Changed

Sports did this. Sports took down the Mississippi State flag. No matter how we got here, this is tremendous progress for a state that has been garnering national news over past weeks for all the wrong reasons. But sports did this.

Nate Gabler

"Blessing in Disguise:" Tavius Robinson's Journey from Canadian Football to Ole Miss

Tavius Robinson didn't even consider playing NCAA football out of high school. Now, he's in the SEC at Ole Miss. He very well may have the most interesting story on the Rebel roster.

Nate Gabler