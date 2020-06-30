Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss football landed their sixth commitment for the Class of 2021 on Monday night, as in-state safety Elijah Sabbatini committed to the Rebels.

Sabbatini chose Ole Miss over offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and others. A wide receiver, safety and kick returner for Biloxi in 2019, Sabbatini is being recruited as a defensive back.

Honestly, he's is a bit of an unheralded, late riser. Sabbatini is unranked as a prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals and he just picked up his offer from Ole Miss on June 24.

Despite not being highly touted by recruiting services, the rising senior certainly has the size and production to play defensive back at the highest level of college football.

At 6-foot-1 and 195-pounds, Sabbatini recorded 93 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups this past season as a junior. He was named the District 4–6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Sabbatini's commitment lands Ole Miss their first (current) commitment of the class from the state of Mississippi. They prior had commitments from both athlete MJ Daniels and athlete Chandler Pittman before both decommitted earlier this summer, leaving the Rebels with no in-state commitments.

Obviously, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's goal has always been to recruit nationally – about this he has not been shy. That said, getting the top kids in the state of Mississippi will and should also be a priority.

Sabbatini makes an interesting case, as he's flown a bit under the radar. But the Rebels seem to have made quite the impression, even if Sabbatini was unable to do an on-campus visit due to the NCAA's dead period extensions.

More from The Grove Report:

COLUMN: The Week That Sports Got a State Flag Changed

Where Would Ole Miss Land in a Theoretically Realigned NCAA?

"Blessing in Disguise:" Tavius Robinson's Journey from Canadian Football to Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels.