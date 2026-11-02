Ole Miss Baseball Lands Commitment From Nation's No. 2 Recruit

Mike Bianco and Ole Miss baseball have secured a commitment from one of the most coveted young prospects in the country, adding a major piece to the program's future recruiting efforts.

Tyce Johnson, a shortstop from Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, California, has committed to the Rebels as a member of the 2028 recruiting class. Perfect Game ranks Johnson as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country for the class, placing him among the most highly regarded high school players in the nation.

For Bianco, landing a prospect of Johnson's caliber represents a significant recruiting victory. However, the work is far from finished. With professional baseball potentially offering an alternative to the college route, Ole Miss will have to maintain its relationship with Johnson through the remainder of his high school career if it hopes to get him to Oxford.

The commitment gives the Rebels a potential cornerstone for the next generation of Ole Miss baseball, but keeping him out of the professional ranks could ultimately determine how significant this recruiting victory becomes.

Who Is Tyce Johnson?

Tyce Johnson, SS, Perfect Game | Brad Young, Perfect Game

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-handed hitting shortstop who attends Linfield Christian in Temecula, California. He is a versatile defensive prospect who has also been evaluated at second base and in the outfield, although shortstop remains his primary position.

Johnson announced his intention to come to Oxford via his Instagram today, thanking the Rebels coaching staff for the opportunity to join one of the nation's most storied programs.

"I also want to thank the Ole Miss coaching staff, Carl Lafferty, Mike Bianco, and Mike Clement, for believing in me, for the opportunity to be part of such a great program, and for trusting me to represent the University of Mississippi," Johnson said in his commitment post.

His athletic profile is a significant part of what makes him such an attractive prospect. Johnson has recorded a 6.71-second 60-yard dash, 90 mph infield throwing velocity and a 92 mph exit velocity at Perfect Game events.

At the plate, Johnson offers a combination of contact ability, bat speed and developing power. His left-handed swing allows him to drive the baseball to all fields, with particular impact when he gets the barrel out in front and pulls the ball.

Johnson also put together an impressive 2026 campaign. Perfect Game lists him at a .389 batting average with two home runs and 21 RBIs during the 2026 season. He also hit .545 with two home runs and six RBIs at the 16U WWBA.

Perfect Game's scouting report highlights his quick hands, fluid defensive transfers, footwork and ability to make accurate throws across the diamond. The organization describes him as a natural defender with the athleticism and instincts to remain at shortstop as he continues developing.

Johnson's baseball background also includes a notable family connection. His father, Reed Johnson, played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and several other organizations. That experience gives Johnson an additional connection to the professional game as he navigates the next stages of his baseball career.

The combination of athleticism, defensive ability and offensive potential helps explain why Johnson has emerged as one of the premier prospects in his graduating class.

"I am super grateful and truly blessed to be a Rebel!" Johnson concluded with.

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