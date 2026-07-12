Two Ole Miss Signees Drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft

The Ole Miss recruiting class for 2026 suffered greatly on the opening day of the MLB Draft, when two of the team’s most heralded recruits from high school, Taj Marchand and Cole Prosek, were drafted inside the first 41 selections.

Although both players are committed to the Rebels, their respective draft spots indicate that Major League Baseball is a real possibility for them.

Taj Marchand - Tampa Bay Rays

Dorman High senior States Farr (3) steals second base under the tag of James Island shortstop Taj Marchand (6) during the bottom of the third inning in the SCHSL 5A D1 baseball 2026 State Championship series game 1 at Dorman High in Roebuck, S.C. May 28, 2026. Dorman won 9-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted South Carolina shortstop Taj Marchand with the 33rd overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft. Marchand has established himself as one of the country’s best high school prospects due to his solid defensive skills and potential as an offensive player.

Taj batted .531 and hit 13 homers, helping his high school win three state championships. As a 17-year-old player, Marchand has a lot of upside as he represents one of the best high school prospects in the 2026 draft class. Marchand's signing bonus is valued at 2.97 million dollars.

Cole Prosek - Chicago White Sox

Magnolia Heights' Cole Prosek (3) catches the ball during a high school baseball game between Jackson Academy and Magnolia Heights at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Magnolia Heights defeated Jackson Academy 6-5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Prosek was picked by the Chicago White Sox just a few picks later, with the 41st pick of the 2026 draft. The 19-year-old out of Magnolia Heights possesses a hefty lefty bat with great power for high school. Prosek's senior year he batted .585 with 18 home runs.

Prosek has even received some attention as a possible catcher, increasing the number of ways he can be valuable at the professional level. Among the top 30 overall prospects in the draft class, Prosek is considered one of the top players in Mississippi high school baseball. Prosek signed with Chicago for 3 million dollars.

These picks only serve to confirm the high-caliber nature of the recruiting that Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco has done year after year.

But as Marchand and Prosek look set to be picked up by professional teams with big signing bonuses, the Rebels will have their work cut out trying to get either of these players to Oxford.

Both players have already proven to be some of the top amateurs in the game of baseball.

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