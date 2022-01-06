Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in Perfect Game's Preseason Top 10

Baseball season begins in a little over a month, and Top 25 polls continue to be released.

Ole Miss' baseball season ended in the Tucson Super Regional in 2021, and the Rebels were named a top 10 team in Perfect Game's Preseason Top 25.

The Rebels came in at No. 10 in the rankings, one of five SEC teams to be in the top 10 and one of seven in the top 25. Here is Perfect Game's Preseason Top 10:

1. Vanderbilt

2. Texas

3. Stanford

4. LSU

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. NC State

8. TCU

9. Arkansas

10. Ole Miss

After winning the College World Series last season, Mississippi State comes in at No. 6 in Perfect Game's rankings. Vanderbilt was given the nod at No. 1 followed by LSU at No. 4 and Arkansas at No. 9.

The rest of Perfect Game's Preseason Top 25 is as follows.

11. Georgia Tech

12. Texas Tech

13. East Carolina

14. Arizona

15. Florida State

16. Oklahoma State

17. UCLA

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Oregon

20. UC Irvine

21. Tennessee

22. Nebraska

23. Florida

24. Long Beach State

25. Liberty

Ole Miss faces four of the teams ranked in this preseason top 25 in 2022. The Rebels will host Tennessee on March 25-27, host Mississippi State on April 21-23, travel to Arkansas on April 29-May 1 and travel to LSU on May 13-15.

The Rebels will also face Mississippi State on the Tuesday following its series with the Bulldogs in Pearl, Miss., for the Governor's Cup.

Ole Miss opens its baseball season at home against Charleston Southern on Feb. 18-20.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report on Facebook and Twitter.