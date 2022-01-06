Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in Perfect Game's Preseason Top 10
Ole Miss' baseball season ended in the Tucson Super Regional in 2021, and the Rebels were named a top 10 team in Perfect Game's Preseason Top 25.
The Rebels came in at No. 10 in the rankings, one of five SEC teams to be in the top 10 and one of seven in the top 25. Here is Perfect Game's Preseason Top 10:
1. Vanderbilt
2. Texas
3. Stanford
4. LSU
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. NC State
8. TCU
9. Arkansas
10. Ole Miss
After winning the College World Series last season, Mississippi State comes in at No. 6 in Perfect Game's rankings. Vanderbilt was given the nod at No. 1 followed by LSU at No. 4 and Arkansas at No. 9.
The rest of Perfect Game's Preseason Top 25 is as follows.
11. Georgia Tech
12. Texas Tech
13. East Carolina
14. Arizona
15. Florida State
16. Oklahoma State
17. UCLA
18. Miami (Fla.)
19. Oregon
20. UC Irvine
21. Tennessee
22. Nebraska
23. Florida
24. Long Beach State
25. Liberty
Ole Miss faces four of the teams ranked in this preseason top 25 in 2022. The Rebels will host Tennessee on March 25-27, host Mississippi State on April 21-23, travel to Arkansas on April 29-May 1 and travel to LSU on May 13-15.
The Rebels will also face Mississippi State on the Tuesday following its series with the Bulldogs in Pearl, Miss., for the Governor's Cup.
Ole Miss opens its baseball season at home against Charleston Southern on Feb. 18-20.
