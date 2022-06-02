Ole Miss Baseball Regional Schedule Update

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Regional Schedule Update

Game times for the first round of the Coral Gables Regional have been moved up

The Ole Miss Baseball team will play its first game in the NCAA Baseball Tournament earlier than originally planned.

Ole Miss Baseball announced the schedule change via Twitter on Wednesday.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to play the Arizona Wildcats 55 minutes after the Miami Hurricanes and Canisius Golden Griffins wrap up their matchup beginning at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow. TV info for the game has not been announced yet.

The Rebels were originally supposed to play the Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT Friday night, and Miami versus Canisius was scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, but with the forecast predicting rain tomorrow afternoon, the games were moved up. 

Even though the schedule was updated, inclement weather could once again delay the Rebels this postseason.

Last week during the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., the first-round game between Ole Miss and the Vanderbilt Commodores was delayed until 10 p.m. CT thanks to a day of weather delays. The Rebels lost to the Commodores 3-1 and the game did not wrap up until around 1 a.m. CT. 

If both games are played tomorrow morning, Ole Miss is set to play again on Saturday. The Rebels will play Miami or Canisius, depending on the results of tomorrow's games and the weather. 

Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, Arizona is No. 2 and Canisius is No. 4, while the host, Miami, is the No. 1 seed. The Rebels were one of the final teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Memorial Day.

