Ole Miss Moves Up in Latest D1Baseball Top 25
Ole Miss swept Charleston Southern in its opening baseball series over the weekend, and the Rebels have moved up in the polls as a result.
The Rebels came in at No. 3 nationally in D1Baseball's Top 25 that was released on Monday, and they are the second-highest ranked SEC team in this week's installment of the poll. The rest of the top 10 is as follows.
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. Ole Miss
4. Oklahoma State
5. Vanderbilt
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. LSU
9. NC State
10. Florida State
Mississippi State fell in the polls after losing its weekend series to Long Beach State over the weekend. The Bulldogs avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday afternoon.
Below is the rest of D1Baseball's Top 25.
11. Arizona
12. Long Beach State
13. Notre Dame
14. Oregon State
15. Florida
16. Georgia
17. TCU
18. Tennessee
19. Georgia Tech
20. Texas Tech
21. Liberty
22. Maryland
23. Duke
24. Miami
25. East Carolina
In all, Ole Miss is one of seven teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in this week's installment of the poll.
The Rebels are scheduled to take on Arkansas State at home on Tuesday, but with storm fronts moving through Mississippi, it is unclear whether that game will take place at 4 p.m. CT as originally scheduled.
Ole Miss also returns home this weekend for a three-game series with Virginia Commonwealth.
Photos in this story are courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics
