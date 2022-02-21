Skip to main content

Ole Miss Moves Up in Latest D1Baseball Top 25

The Rebels moved up in the polls after their sweep of Charleston Southern over the weekend.

Ole Miss swept Charleston Southern in its opening baseball series over the weekend, and the Rebels have moved up in the polls as a result.

The Rebels came in at No. 3 nationally in D1Baseball's Top 25 that was released on Monday, and they are the second-highest ranked SEC team in this week's installment of the poll. The rest of the top 10 is as follows.

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Ole Miss

4. Oklahoma State

5. Vanderbilt

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. LSU

9. NC State

10. Florida State

Mississippi State fell in the polls after losing its weekend series to Long Beach State over the weekend. The Bulldogs avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Below is the rest of D1Baseball's Top 25.

11. Arizona

12. Long Beach State

13. Notre Dame

14. Oregon State

15. Florida

16. Georgia

17. TCU

18. Tennessee

19. Georgia Tech

20. Texas Tech

21. Liberty

22. Maryland

23. Duke

24. Miami

25. East Carolina

In all, Ole Miss is one of seven teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in this week's installment of the poll.

The Rebels are scheduled to take on Arkansas State at home on Tuesday, but with storm fronts moving through Mississippi, it is unclear whether that game will take place at 4 p.m. CT as originally scheduled.

Ole Miss also returns home this weekend for a three-game series with Virginia Commonwealth.

Photos in this story are courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

