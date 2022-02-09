LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Holds Uniform Photoshoot on Oxford Square

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Holds Uniform Photoshoot on Oxford Square

Baseball season is getting closer in Oxford, and the Rebels' uniforms were on display on Tuesday.

While there are still 10 days until Ole Miss baseball opens its 2022 season, the Rebels held a preseason photoshoot on the Oxford Square featuring its variety of uniform combinations.

If the photos from this event are any indication, there don't appear to be any new additions to the uniform rotation for the Rebels this season, although the Nike swoosh on some of the pants and jerseys has been changed to match the "diamond" variety featured on last season's pinstriped set.

Noticeably absent from the photoshoot were the oft-criticized gray jerseys, although the road gray pants were used in different combinations.

As noted by @OleMissUnis on Twitter, Garrett Wood modeled the "script M" hat with the Rebels' red jerseys on Tuesday, a combination that has never before seen the field of play. To this point, that hat has been occasionally paired with Ole Miss' navy tops at home.

Last season, Ole Miss commonly wore its red jerseys on Fridays, navy on Saturdays and powder blue on Sundays with the pinstripe sets reserved for home midweek action. The gray jerseys made very limited appearances in 2021, but they did see the field for a road midweek game against Louisiana Tech.

Ole Miss has largely kept its uniforms unchanged under Mike Bianco's tenure in Oxford, save for minor tweaks and the addition of the powder blue uniforms. The Rebels open their season on Feb. 18 at home against Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

