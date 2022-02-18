Ole Miss Baseball Releases Uniform Combinations for Opening Weekend

The Rebels are mixing things up a bit to start their 2022 season.

Ole Miss baseball released its uniform combinations for its opening weekend series against Charleston Southern on Friday.

The Rebels will be donning their pinstriped sets on opening day followed by red jerseys on Saturday and powder blue suits on Sunday. In recent memory, the pinstriped uniforms have not seen the weekend rotation, but they get the opening day nod for 2022.

Last season, the red jerseys were typically the Friday set followed by navy on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

Ole Miss also released an opening day hype video on Friday, complete with various radio calls from the Voice of the Rebels David Kellum.

Ole Miss opens its baseball season against a former assistant coach when it plays host to Charleston Southern. Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for the Buccaneers, and his team will venture to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

First pitch between Ole Miss and Charleston Southern on Friday is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.