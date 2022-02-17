Series Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Opens Season, Hosts Charleston Southern

The Rebels' baseball season has almost arrived, and Ole Miss opens its campaign against the Buccaneers on Friday.

Ole Miss opens its baseball season on Friday against a former assistant coach when it plays host to Charleston Southern.

Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for the Buccaneers, and his team will venture to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

Here is an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend when the Bucs come to town.

Team Information

Team: Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Location: North Charleston, S.C.

Conference: Big South Conference

Head Coach: Marc MacMillan

CSU Returning Statistical Leaders

OF Johnny Oliveira -- .311 AVG, 2 HR

RHP RJ Petit -- 2.79 ERA

Series Preview

Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Charleston Southern (0-0) vs. Ole Miss (0-0)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: Feb. 18-20

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 4 p.m. CT: LHP Bryce Brock (CSU) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. CT: RHP Jerry Couch (CSU) vs. LHP John Gaddis (MISS)

Sunday 1:30 p.m. CT: RHP Evan Truitt (CSU) vs. RHP Drew McDaniel (MISS)

