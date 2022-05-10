Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Pitchers for Southern Miss, LSU Matchups

The Rebels made the announcement late on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss announced its midweek starter as well as its planned weekend rotation for the upcoming week of baseball.

The Rebels will travel to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss in midweek action on Wednesday followed by a road trip to Baton Rouge to continue SEC play against LSU. Ole Miss athletics announced its starters for all four games on Monday afternoon.

Dylan Delucia 10

Dylan DeLucia

Dylan Delucia 4

Dylan DeLucia

Dylan Delucia 3

Dylan DeLucia

Drew McDaniel will get the ball for the Rebels when they take on USM on Wednesday night followed by the same rotation of Dylan DeLucia, Hunter Elliott and Derek Diamond this weekend in Baton Rouge. Hunter Elliott earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday for his performance against Missouri on Saturday.

Elliott's seven innings pitched was the most of his young collegiate career, and he struck out nine batters, tying a career-high in that category set earlier in the year against Louisiana-Monroe. The win on Saturday over Missouri was his first career SEC win and was one of three the Rebels gained in a sweep of the Tigers over the weekend.

After the weekend sweep, Ole Miss now sits at 27-19 overall and 10-14 in conference play, re-inserting itself into the conversation for the SEC Tournament.

Hunter Elliott

Hunter Elliott

Hunter Elliott 7

Hunter Elliott

Hunter Elliott 6

Hunter Elliott

Below are the start times and channels for Ole Miss' four games this week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wednesday at Southern Miss -- 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Friday at LSU -- 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Saturday at LSU -- 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Sunday at LSU -- 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

USATSI_16157424
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Pitchers for Southern Miss, LSU Matchups

By John Macon Gillespiejust now
Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman)
Football

Where Does Ole Miss Land In Betting Odds For 2022 SEC Championship?

By John Macon Gillespie8 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: In the State of Florida, Rebels Offer Top Wide Receiver Recruit

By The Grove Report Staff10 hours ago
Hunter Elliott 7
Baseball

Ole Miss Pitcher Hunter Elliott Named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

By John Macon Gillespie15 hours ago
Jaylon Robinson
Football

Ole Miss Transfer Target Robinson on Verge of Decision

By The Grove Report StaffMay 9, 2022
Kevin Graham 10
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Blows Out Missouri, Sweeps Weekend Series

By John Macon GillespieMay 8, 2022
Tyler Williams Wide Receiver Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2023
Recruiting

Ole Miss in the Running For Fast-Rising WR Recruit Tyler Williams

By The Grove Report StaffMay 8, 2022
Jadon_Jackson2
Football

Ole Miss Receiver Jadon Jackson Transferring to Kansas State

By Ben KingMay 8, 2022