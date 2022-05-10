Ole Miss Baseball Announces Pitchers for Southern Miss, LSU Matchups

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss announced its midweek starter as well as its planned weekend rotation for the upcoming week of baseball.

The Rebels will travel to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss in midweek action on Wednesday followed by a road trip to Baton Rouge to continue SEC play against LSU. Ole Miss athletics announced its starters for all four games on Monday afternoon.

Drew McDaniel will get the ball for the Rebels when they take on USM on Wednesday night followed by the same rotation of Dylan DeLucia, Hunter Elliott and Derek Diamond this weekend in Baton Rouge. Hunter Elliott earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday for his performance against Missouri on Saturday.

Elliott's seven innings pitched was the most of his young collegiate career, and he struck out nine batters, tying a career-high in that category set earlier in the year against Louisiana-Monroe. The win on Saturday over Missouri was his first career SEC win and was one of three the Rebels gained in a sweep of the Tigers over the weekend.

After the weekend sweep, Ole Miss now sits at 27-19 overall and 10-14 in conference play, re-inserting itself into the conversation for the SEC Tournament.

Below are the start times and channels for Ole Miss' four games this week.

Wednesday at Southern Miss -- 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Friday at LSU -- 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Saturday at LSU -- 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Sunday at LSU -- 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

