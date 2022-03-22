COLUMN: What Should Change in Ole Miss' Baseball Uniforms?

The Rebels have some of the best baseball uniforms in the country, but that doesn't mean that some improvements wouldn't be welcome.

SEC baseball season is in full swing, and each season, we are reminded that this conference has some of the best uniforms in college baseball.

Ole Miss is no exception. The Rebels' hats, jerseys and pants are among the best in the country, and fans rave every year about the Sunday "powder blues" that hearken back to decades past in professional baseball.

Although Ole Miss' baseball threads are strong, I took it upon myself to offer a few improvements that have crossed my mind entering conference play in 2022. There is almost always something to improve in a team's uniform department, so what would that be for Ole Miss?

Here are my thoughts.

1. Ditch the white panel alternate hat.

The script M is a good logo, in my opinion, but the white paneled hat looks more like a travel ball team's lid than an SEC team.

There is still fiery debate as to the strength of the script M logo across Ole Miss athletics, but, from a branding perspective, it makes sense. It's the same M from the iconic "Ole Miss" word mark, and it's easier to recognize than a simple block M.

Still, the block M has become synonymous with Ole Miss baseball over the years in Oxford. My issue with this hat is not the logo, however, but the panel design of the hat. It doesn't need to see the field of play.

2. Bring back a good gray uniform.

This one might ruffle some feathers.

The gray jerseys that Ole Miss has worn in recent memory have been dubbed as "cursed" by a large portion of the fan base. It doesn't help that the Nike template that the Rebels used for this jersey feature strange underarm panels that are navy blue, but that doesn't mean that gray baseball uniforms as a whole should be scrapped.

On the contrary, Ole Miss' button-down gray jerseys that were worn prior to this form of the threads were among the best in its uniform rotation. Use the same template as the red jerseys, put a navy "Ole Miss" with some outline across the chest, and call it a day.

I'm of the opinion that every baseball team in existence needs a road gray uniform set, and Ole Miss could benefit from one.

3. Consider embracing the interlocking "UM" across the board.

I'm not sold on this one, but many college baseball teams have a logo that is unique to the baseball program. LSU has an interlocking logo as does Mississippi State.

Would the "UM" that adorns the red Ole Miss hats work on other lids as well? I think it would.

Again, the block M looks great on the navy hats, in my opinion, but it might be worth looking at returning the UM logo to all of the hats. In fact, it was the case for the navy hats in past years of the program. Why not bring it back?