Ole Miss' Jackson Ross Reveals Details of Game-Tying At-Bat vs. Texas A&M
OXFORD – The Ole Miss Rebels rallied to claim a 4-3 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night, and left fielder Jackson Ross played a large part in the comeback.
The Rebels trailed 3-2 in the eighth inning when designated hitter Andrew Fischer led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Ross then came through with a game-tying double and later came home to score himself on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ethan Groff.
After the win on Friday, Ross provided details on his final at-bat of the night.
“A lot of emotions,” Ross said. “We knew that guy was going to be one of the best. He’s been good all year for them. He’s the guy they bring in in those kinds of situations. I just kept battling there and got to a 3-2 count, fought off a really good slider. The next pitch was a changeup and was up just enough to get a barrel to it.
“There’s no better feeling than when you get to second base right there. Guys pitched it well all night. [Riley] Maddox pitched his [expletive] off, Wes [Mendes] pitched great out of the bullpen, and obviously, you guys saw it in the ninth there, Connor Spencer is incredible.”
Maddox had a career night on the hill in his start for Ole Miss, tallying seven strikeouts for a new personal record. After his six-inning performance held one of the SEC’s best offenses at bay, Ross and the offense knew that they had to make a difference in the game.
“A night like that, we’re holding one of the best offenses in the country to three runs, seven hits,” Ross said. “The offense has to step up there. We kind of realized that later in the game, ‘We’ve got to get him some run support here.’ Riley pitched great for six innings and kept those guys off balance.”
The Rebels and Aggies will continue their series at Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.