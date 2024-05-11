Maddox's Career Night Helps Ole Miss Claim Series Opener vs. Texas A&M
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels rode a career night from starting right-hander Riley Maddox and a late-inning offensive rally to a 4-3 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night at Swayze Field.
Maddox's outing was complete with seven strikeouts, good for a career-high in that category as he kept the Rebels in the game until the offense found a groove late.
The Aggies struck first on Friday night with an RBI single, and they tacked on another run with a solo shot in the second inning to push the score to 2-0 early. The Rebels, however, were able to respond in the bottom of the second with a solo shot of their own from third baseman Judd Utermark to narrow the gap, and an RBI single from left fielder Jackson Ross knotted the score at two apiece in the third.
The score remained tied until the top of the fifth with A&M recorded another RBI single to gain a 3-2 lead, and that tally held until the Rebels came to bat in the bottom of the eighth.
Ole Miss designated hitter Andrew Fischer led things off that inning with a single to center, and a throwing error from A&M's Evan Aschenbeck on a pickoff attempt moved him to third base. A double to left from Jackson Ross scored Fischer to tie the game, and Ross came home to score as a groundout advanced him on the bases and a sac fly from Ethan Groff brought him home to give Ole Miss its first lead of the night.
Connor Spencer was called upon to close out the game for the Rebels and earned the save as a result. Wes Mendes, who came into the game in relief of Maddox in the seventh, was credited with the win. Maddox's night ended after six complete innings of six-hit, three-run ball along with his career-high in strikeouts.
The Rebels and Aggies will continue their weekend series on Saturday evening with a 4 p.m. CT first pitch, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.