Skip to main content
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oral Roberts Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader on Sunday

Snow in North Mississippi caused a spring break postponement for the Rebels and Golden Eagles.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Winter weather moved through Mississippi on Friday night, and Ole Miss and Oral Roberts' Saturday game has been postponed as a result.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will now play two seven-inning games on Sunday with the first beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, and both games will be available on SEC Network+ and the Ole Miss Radio Network.

unnamed-3

Reagan Burford

unnamed-4

Tim Elko

unnamed-2

John Gaddis and Jack Washburn

The Rebels dominated Oral Roberts on Friday, winning 16-2 behind seven RBIs from first baseman Tim Elko. Elko, who had been struggling at the plate in recent days, found his groove once again in the win.

"I was just trying to simplify stuff that I may have been doing a little wrong," Elko said. "I just try to simplify it and make good contact."

Rebel third baseman Reagan Burford also had a big day at the plate, driving home one run on two doubles in the win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I've been just coming out and trying to have good at bats," Burford said. "I'm proud of the way we've swung the bat well through the whole lineup."

John Gaddis worked five complete innings for the Rebels on the mound, surrendering two earned runs, one of which came on a bases-loaded walk. He also struck out seven batters and walked three in total.

"They're a good offense," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said, "and I thought he made some good pitches. I thought there were some pitches that beat their hitters, and credit them. They put the ball in play.

"He seems to make that big pitch when you need it."

AG3I8991

Peyton Chatagnier

AG3I9677

Peyton Chatagnier

AG3I9005

Peyton Chatagnier

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Gonzalez
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oral Roberts Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader on Sunday

By John Macon Gillespie14 seconds ago
USATSI_17011330
Football

Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Reply to Lincoln Riley House Tweet

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
unnamed-4
Baseball

Tim Elko Drives Home Seven Runs in Rebel Blowout of Oral Roberts

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
gaddis
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ole Miss Opens Series Against Oral Roberts

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
Jadyn Davis
Recruiting

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Top Junior QB Jadyn Davis

By The Grove Report StaffMar 11, 2022
Wyatt Becker
Recruiting

2025 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Kiffin, Rebels Target California QB Becker

By The Grove Report StaffMar 11, 2022
Stanton Ramil
Recruiting

6'7" OL Ramil Earns Rebel Offer on First Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report StaffMar 10, 2022
Preston Cushman Ole Miss
Recruiting

Ole Miss Offensive Line Signee Preston Cushman Talks Rebels, Preparing for Oxford

By The Grove Report StaffMar 10, 2022