Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oral Roberts Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader on Sunday

Snow in North Mississippi caused a spring break postponement for the Rebels and Golden Eagles.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Winter weather moved through Mississippi on Friday night, and Ole Miss and Oral Roberts' Saturday game has been postponed as a result.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will now play two seven-inning games on Sunday with the first beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, and both games will be available on SEC Network+ and the Ole Miss Radio Network.

The Rebels dominated Oral Roberts on Friday, winning 16-2 behind seven RBIs from first baseman Tim Elko. Elko, who had been struggling at the plate in recent days, found his groove once again in the win.

"I was just trying to simplify stuff that I may have been doing a little wrong," Elko said. "I just try to simplify it and make good contact."

Rebel third baseman Reagan Burford also had a big day at the plate, driving home one run on two doubles in the win.

"I've been just coming out and trying to have good at bats," Burford said. "I'm proud of the way we've swung the bat well through the whole lineup."

John Gaddis worked five complete innings for the Rebels on the mound, surrendering two earned runs, one of which came on a bases-loaded walk. He also struck out seven batters and walked three in total.

"They're a good offense," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said, "and I thought he made some good pitches. I thought there were some pitches that beat their hitters, and credit them. They put the ball in play.

"He seems to make that big pitch when you need it."

