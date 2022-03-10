WATCH: Peyton Chatagnier Steals Three Bases in One Play as Ole Miss Run Rules Alcorn State

Ole Miss dominated Alcorn on Wednesday night, but the viral moment of the night came from its second baseman.

Peyton Chatagnier has long been a proverbial spark plug for the Ole Miss baseball team. He took that to a new level on Wednesday.

In the midst of No. 2 Ole Miss' 16-1 run-rule win over Alcorn State, Chatagnier stood at first base and took off for second on a pickoff move. He slid in safely and proceeded to do the same at third base and home to give the Rebels another run on the Braves' blunder.

Below is a video of Chatagnier's rare feat:

Alcorn State struck first on Wednesday on a solo home run in the first inning, but it was all Ole Miss from that point on. Eight different Rebels had RBIs on the night, led by Chatagnier with four and Knox Loposer with three. Chatagnier was the only Rebel to hit a home run on Wednesday, a two-run shot in the third inning.

Five different Rebels pitched in the win, with the winning decision going to Jack Washburn who threw three innings of three-hit ball.

With the win, Ole Miss improved to 11-1 on the year, and Alcorn State fell to 0-8. The Rebels will return home this weekend when they play host to Oral Roberts with a new-look pitching rotation.

John Gaddis will take the ball on Friday for Ole Miss, followed by Derek Diamond on Saturday. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco also stated after Wednesday night's game that Jack Dougherty will get the ball on Sunday for the Rebels.

