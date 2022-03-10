Skip to main content

WATCH: Peyton Chatagnier Steals Three Bases in One Play as Ole Miss Run Rules Alcorn State

Ole Miss dominated Alcorn on Wednesday night, but the viral moment of the night came from its second baseman.

Peyton Chatagnier has long been a proverbial spark plug for the Ole Miss baseball team. He took that to a new level on Wednesday.

In the midst of No. 2 Ole Miss' 16-1 run-rule win over Alcorn State, Chatagnier stood at first base and took off for second on a pickoff move. He slid in safely and proceeded to do the same at third base and home to give the Rebels another run on the Braves' blunder.

AG3I8991

Peyton Chatagnier

AG3I9005

Peyton Chatagnier

AG3I9677

Peyton Chatagnier

Below is a video of Chatagnier's rare feat:

Alcorn State struck first on Wednesday on a solo home run in the first inning, but it was all Ole Miss from that point on. Eight different Rebels had RBIs on the night, led by Chatagnier with four and Knox Loposer with three. Chatagnier was the only Rebel to hit a home run on Wednesday, a two-run shot in the third inning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Five different Rebels pitched in the win, with the winning decision going to Jack Washburn who threw three innings of three-hit ball.

With the win, Ole Miss improved to 11-1 on the year, and Alcorn State fell to 0-8. The Rebels will return home this weekend when they play host to Oral Roberts with a new-look pitching rotation.

AG3I9227

Jacob Gonzalez

AG3I9687

Peyton Chatagnier

AG3I8805

Jack Washburn

John Gaddis will take the ball on Friday for Ole Miss, followed by Derek Diamond on Saturday. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco also stated after Wednesday night's game that Jack Dougherty will get the ball on Sunday for the Rebels.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

AG3I8991
Baseball

WATCH: Peyton Chatagnier Steals Three Bases in One Play as Ole Miss Run Rules Alcorn State

By John Macon Gillespie42 seconds ago
Luke Altmyer and Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss Football Announces Full Spring Practice Schedule

By Ben King6 hours ago
chat 1
Baseball

Midweek Preview: Ole Miss Welcomes Scuffling Alcorn State to Oxford

By John Macon Gillespie11 hours ago
Corral LSU
Football

Corral to the Peach State? Latest Mock Projects Ole Miss QB to Falcons

By John Macon Gillespie11 hours ago
Lafayette Kaiuway
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make the Cut for 6'6" Texas Tight End

By The Grove Report Staff12 hours ago
Honey Badger LSU
Football

Tyrann Mathieu Speaks Out Against The Transfer Portal

By The Grove Report Staff13 hours ago
Corey Rucker
Football

Ole Miss Targets Arkansas State Transfer, Mississippi Native Corey Rucker

By The Grove Report StaffMar 8, 2022
graham1
Baseball

Ole Miss Loses OF Kevin Graham, Expecting Pitching Rotation Shakeup This Weekend

By John Macon GillespieMar 8, 2022