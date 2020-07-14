Ole Miss Places 67 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
Nate Gabler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss placed 67 student-athletes on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, as announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
A total of 1,252 student-athletes were named to the 2019-20 honor roll, which includes all sports. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019-20 academic calendar.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:
- A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
- If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
- Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
- Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
- The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).
Baseball (13)
Cael Baker – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Cole Baker – General Business
Wes Burton – General Business
Peyton Chatagnier – Exercise Science
Derek Diamond – Exercise Science
Cam Fisher – Exercise Science
Trey LaFleur – Freshman Studies
Drew McDaniel – Exercise Science
Mitch Murrell – General Business
Cade Sammons – Freshman Studies
Zack Smith – Freshman Studies
Ben Van Cleve – Sport & Recreation Administration
Connor Walsh – General Business
Football (11)
Nick Broeker – General Business
Carter Colquitt – General Business
Jerrion Ealy – General Business
Brice Johnson – General Business
Casey Kelly – General Business
Patrick Lucas Jr. – Sport & Recreation Administration
Reece McIntyre – Integrated Marketing Communications
Jonathan Mingo – Freshman Studies
John Rhys Plumlee – General Engineering
Sellers Shy – Biological Science
Caleb Warren – Freshman Studies
Men’s Basketball (2)
Antavion Collum – Freshman Studies
Austin Crowley – Sport & Recreation Administration
Women’s Basketball (5)
Jordan Berry – Chemical Engineering
Sarah Dumitrescu – Sport & Recreation Administration
Donnetta Johnson – Journalism
Valerie Nesbitt – General Business
Tootie Rankin – Biochemistry
Men’s Golf (2)
Veeti Mahonen – General Business
Brett Schell – General Business
Women’s Golf (2)
Andrea Lignell – General Engineering
Chiara Tamburlini – General Business
Rifle (2)
Kristen Derting – Hospitality Management
Claire O’Neel – Dietetics & Nutrition
Soccer (7)
Fain Buete – Integrated Marketing Communications
Saydie Holland – General Business
Jenna Kemp – Exercise Science
Elle Muirhead – Integrated Marketing Communications
Mo O’Connor – Freshman Studies
Lizah Pistorio – Biological Science
Jillian Rhian – Exercise Science
Softball (3)
Raegan Cheyne – Freshman Studies
Lindsey Johnson – Elementary Education
Paige Smith – Freshman Studies
Men’s Tennis (2)
Lukas Engelhardt – Accountancy
Nikola Slavic – Freshman Studies
Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)
Cole Bullock – General Engineering
Jack Filan – General Business
Danny Guiliani – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Jacob Lough – Sport & Recreation Administration
Peyton Lowery – General Business
Cory Meek – Chemical Engineering
Daniel Viveros – Biological Science
Jamie Witmer – General Business
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)
Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science
Jalani Davis – General Business
Meg Goebel – Exercise Science
Kirstin Jones – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Elizabeth Nix – Accountancy
Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics & Nutrition
Sara Van Aken – General Business
Loral Winn – Journalism
Volleyball (2)
Anna Bair – Freshman Studies
Maggie Miller – Integrated Marketing Communications
More from The Grove Report:
Sports Illustrated Publisher Predictions for Final SEC Standings
The Major Takeaway from the SEC Meeting: No Major Changes
You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.