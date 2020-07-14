Ole Miss Places 67 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss placed 67 student-athletes on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, as announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,252 student-athletes were named to the 2019-20 honor roll, which includes all sports. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2019-20 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).

Baseball (13)

Cael Baker – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Cole Baker – General Business

Wes Burton – General Business

Peyton Chatagnier – Exercise Science

Derek Diamond – Exercise Science

Cam Fisher – Exercise Science

Trey LaFleur – Freshman Studies

Drew McDaniel – Exercise Science

Mitch Murrell – General Business

Cade Sammons – Freshman Studies

Zack Smith – Freshman Studies

Ben Van Cleve – Sport & Recreation Administration

Connor Walsh – General Business

Football (11)

Nick Broeker – General Business

Carter Colquitt – General Business

Jerrion Ealy – General Business

Brice Johnson – General Business

Casey Kelly – General Business

Patrick Lucas Jr. – Sport & Recreation Administration

Reece McIntyre – Integrated Marketing Communications

Jonathan Mingo – Freshman Studies

John Rhys Plumlee – General Engineering

Sellers Shy – Biological Science

Caleb Warren – Freshman Studies

Men’s Basketball (2)

Antavion Collum – Freshman Studies

Austin Crowley – Sport & Recreation Administration

Women’s Basketball (5)

Jordan Berry – Chemical Engineering

Sarah Dumitrescu – Sport & Recreation Administration

Donnetta Johnson – Journalism

Valerie Nesbitt – General Business

Tootie Rankin – Biochemistry

Men’s Golf (2)

Veeti Mahonen – General Business

Brett Schell – General Business

Women’s Golf (2)

Andrea Lignell – General Engineering

Chiara Tamburlini – General Business

Rifle (2)

Kristen Derting – Hospitality Management

Claire O’Neel – Dietetics & Nutrition

Soccer (7)

Fain Buete – Integrated Marketing Communications

Saydie Holland – General Business

Jenna Kemp – Exercise Science

Elle Muirhead – Integrated Marketing Communications

Mo O’Connor – Freshman Studies

Lizah Pistorio – Biological Science

Jillian Rhian – Exercise Science

Softball (3)

Raegan Cheyne – Freshman Studies

Lindsey Johnson – Elementary Education

Paige Smith – Freshman Studies

Men’s Tennis (2)

Lukas Engelhardt – Accountancy

Nikola Slavic – Freshman Studies

Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)

Cole Bullock – General Engineering

Jack Filan – General Business

Danny Guiliani – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Jacob Lough – Sport & Recreation Administration

Peyton Lowery – General Business

Cory Meek – Chemical Engineering

Daniel Viveros – Biological Science

Jamie Witmer – General Business

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)

Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science

Jalani Davis – General Business

Meg Goebel – Exercise Science

Kirstin Jones – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Elizabeth Nix – Accountancy

Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics & Nutrition

Sara Van Aken – General Business

Loral Winn – Journalism

Volleyball (2)

Anna Bair – Freshman Studies

Maggie Miller – Integrated Marketing Communications

