The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Sports Illustrated Publisher Predictions for Final SEC Standings, Alabama on Top Yet Again

Nate Gabler

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the unanimous choice to win its division, and the consensus pick to be SEC champions. But there are some dissenting opinions as to who will take the SEC crown. 

Sports Illustrated’s SEC Publishers were in complete agreement about three things when voting on how the league’s 2020 football season will finish, but not about which team will eventually be crowned champion.

Alabama was the unanimous pick to win the West, while Arkansas and Vanderbilt were pegged for last in their respective divisions on every ballot cast in the preseason poll.The Crimson Tide received the most votes to win the league title, with Florida a distant second and Georgia third.

Last week, Alabama topped all teams with 10 first-team selections, and 12 overall when SI Publishers selected their 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams.

The projected order of finish, by division:

East Division

  1. Georgia
  2. Florida
  3. Tennessee
  4. Kentucky
  5. South Carolina
  6. Missouri
  7. Vanderbilt

West Division

  1. Alabama
  2. LSU
  3. Auburn
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Mississippi State
  7. Arkansas

Projected Champion: Alabama over Georgia 

The closest votes were for third in the East, between Kentucky and Tennessee, and for fifth in the West with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The 2020 SEC Media Days were scheduled to kick off in Atlanta on Monday, but have been postponed until a course of action for the season during the coronavirus pandemic can be determined.

Instead, the league held a meeting for the athletic directors in Birmingham. For more on that meeting, and the future of SEC football in the fall, see here.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at media days won the SEC Championship Game. Alabama was picked to defeat Georgia last year, and will be the likely favorite again if a 2020 media days poll is conducted. 

The Grove Report's Personal Projected Finish:

East Division

  1. Florida
  2. Georgia
  3. Tennessee
  4. Kentucky
  5. South Carolina
  6. Missouri
  7. Vanderbilt

West Division

  1. Alabama
  2. Auburn
  3. LSU
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Mississippi State
  7. Arkansas

Projected Champion: Florida over Alabama

More from The Grove Report:

Top Uncommitted Players from Mississippi in the 2021 Recruiting Class

Three-star Receiver Flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

Four Rebels Snubbed from the SI Preseason All-SEC Team

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Major Takeaway from the SEC Meeting: No Major Changes

With multiple Division I conferences cancelling fall sports altogether and others moving forward with conference-only slates for the fall season, the Southeastern Conference met on Monday in Alabama do determine their best path forward. The biggest change from the meetings was simply that there were no major changes.

Nate Gabler

Three-star Receiver Flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

Three-star receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Antioch, Tenn. flipped his commitment on Sunday night, verbally committing to Georgia. Mitchell had previously committed to Ole Miss back on April 15.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: SEC Meeting Today, What You Missed Last Week

Today, we'll keep you updated with all the latest out of Hoover. But in case you missed anything from last week, you can find all the biggest stories below:

Nate Gabler

Top Uncommitted Players from Mississippi in the 2021 Recruiting Class

With eight weeks remaining until the scheduled started of the 2020 season, let's take a look at the rest of the uncommitted players within Mississippi, and the odds Ole Miss lands each.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Elevates Chris Cleary to Volunteer Assistant Coach

Ole Miss baseball announced Friday the elevation of Chris Cleary from Coordinator of Operations to Volunteer Assistant Coach.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Players Snubbed on the SI All-SEC Preseason Team

Sports Illustrated's publishers from around the SEC released our group Preseason All-SEC team on Tuesday. Two Ole Miss players made the teams, but a few more should have. These were the Rebel snubs.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin and Co. Have a Type on the Recruiting Front

Some noticeable trends are starting to appear with the type of players Lane Kiffin and his new Ole Miss football staff are targeting on the recruiting front.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Ole Miss and MSU on the SI Preseason All-SEC Teams

Welcome to the newest feature from The Grove Report – Behind Enemy Sidelines. We're joined by Joel Coleman of SI's Cowbell Corner for a weekly video segment targeting all Mississippians.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are Making a Killing in the International Market

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are tackling the international market better than anyone in college football this offseason. Their latest acquisition does nothing except bolster that observation.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Schedules Dual-Sport 2026 Doubleheader with Georgia State

Ole Miss football and men’s basketball has added a dual-sport series with Georgia State to its future schedules, as announced by both schools on Wednesday.

Nate Gabler