Ole Miss Pushes Back Into Hosting Conversation After Series Win vs. Texas A&M

After spending much of April building a hosting resume, No. 20 Ole Miss entered this weekend needing to stop the bleeding. Now, after a series win over Texas A&M, the Rebels have reclaimed their momentum and put themselves in position to host an NCAA Regional.

Ole Miss improved to 34-18 (14-13 SEC) after a 6-5 win over Texas A&M in Game 3. The Rebels now sit third in strength of schedule and No. 13 in the latest RPI rankings entering the final weekend with a massive road opportunity against Alabama, which sits No. 6 in the RPI. That series gives the Rebels a chance not only to reach the 16-14 SEC mark that many believe is enough to host, but also to solidify a top-16 RPI finish.

Ole Miss entered the weekend squarely on the hosting bubble after back-to-back disappointing series, with missed chances against Georgia and Arkansas stalling the momentum the Rebels had built during early April. But by taking two of three from a top-10 A&M club, Ole Miss may have done enough to push itself back into the right side of the hosting conversation entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Why the Texas A&M Series Was So Important

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) reacts after a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Ole Miss entering the weekend on a slide and needing to stop the bleeding, this felt like the biggest moment of the season. The Rebels had fallen from a projected No. 11 national seed to a No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional. The series win should move them back inside the top-16 in this week's projections, and for the moment, project them as a host.

This was another big weekend of games from a strength-of-schedule standpoint. Ole Miss is in a race with Alabama and Arkansas to secure one of the 16 host sites. Arkansas and Alabama have played the two worst teams in the league, South Carolina and Missouri. The Rebels, meanwhile, have played one of the toughest schedules in the conference.

But more importantly they got their ace back.

After two disappointing outings, Hunter Elliott delivered a gutsy six-inning performance on Friday night at a crucial time, because Elliott's ability to stabilize the front of the rotation will be vital to Ole Miss's postseason hopes.

Big Weekend Ahead

Ole Miss closes the regular season on the road at Alabama, and a series win would all but lock up a hosting spot for the Rebels. A series loss would not eliminate that possibility, but it would likely require an impressive run in the SEC Tournament for postseason baseball to return to Oxford. If Ole Miss is swept, however, the hosting conversation would likely be over unless the Rebels capture the conference championship.

For Ole Miss, securing a regional host site would carry signficance beyond simple travel expenses.

Swayze Field remains one of the sport's most underrated home-field advantages in college baseball. Crowds of 11,000+ for a weekend not only bring an advantage to the field, but also a serious economic impact for the Oxford community. In a crowded SEC race where small resume differences matter, the ability to play postseason baseball in Oxford could dramatically alter Ole Miss's path through June.

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