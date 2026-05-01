Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Arkansas With Postseason Stakes Rising

Ole Miss and Arkansas both enter the weekend at 11-10 in SEC play, but Ole Miss owns the stronger resume.

The Rebels rank No. 14 in RPI, No. 12 in KPI and No. 12 in DSR, while Arkansas remains within striking distance at No. 28, No. 20 and No. 23 in those metrics, respectively.

For Ole Miss, a series win could strengthen its case to climb firmly inside the top 16 of the RPI, a spot widely viewed as the threshold for hosting a regional. A series loss, however, would be a major setback and could shift the hosting edge toward Arkansas.

Hot Bats Fuel Ole Miss Turnaround

Ole Miss enters Friday night looking to keep its resurgent offense rolling, even after a disappointing midweek loss to Mississippi State. The Rebels have made major strides at the plate throughout the month of April, raising their team batting average by 37 points to .268 and showing off their power with nine home runs in the first two games of last weekend’s series against Georgia.

The next test will be challenging, as Arkansas will hand the ball to left-hander Hunter Dietz. Ole Miss has struggled with left-handed starters in SEC play, going just 1-5 in those matchups. The Rebel lineup is lefty-heavy and will need to rely on a patient approach to handle pitches breaking away. That discipline will be key to determining whether the Rebels’ recent offensive surge holds up against a familiar weakness.

Relief Unit Anchors Rebels’ Push

Hunter Elliot will get the ball, but the story will be the bullpen. Walker Hooks has five saves and a 1.71 ERA in SEC play. JP Robertson is coming off a career high of 3.1 scoreless innings pitched and five strikeouts in the April 25 loss to Georgia. Hudson Calhoun also provides lengthy outings after tying a career high with four innings pitched and seven strikeouts last week.

The bullpen could ultimately decide the series against an Arkansas lineup that brings significant power with Camden Kozeal, Ryder Helfrick and TJ Pompey all entering the weekend with double-digit home runs.

This weekend presents an opportunity for Ole Miss to create some breathing room in the SEC standings, as the Rebels are locked in a four-way tie for sixth place, but Arkansas is fighting to strengthen its own hosting case.

First pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m. on SECN+

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