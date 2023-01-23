Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in Preseason Top 10 by Baseball America

OXFORD, Miss. -- Baseball America released a new set of top 25 preseason rankings for college baseball on Monday morning, and the Ole Miss Rebels made it into the Top 10.

The reigning national champs were named the No. 10 team going into the 2023 season, one of eight SEC teams to make the Top 25. The SEC owns the top three spots with the LSU Tigers ranked No. 1, Tennessee Volunteers listed at No. 2, and Florida Gators coming in at No. 3.

The Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 6), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 7), and Rebels are the other three SEC teams ranked in the Top 10. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers are the last two SEC teams listed in the preseason rankings, at No. 11 and No. 22 respectively.

Here is what Baseball America wrote about Ole Miss landing at No. 10.

Last season: 42-23 (14-16 in SEC), won national title

Final Ranking: No. 1



Fresh off the 2022 national championship, the first in program history, Ole Miss is back with another ultra-talented team in 2023. Repeating isn’t easy, but the Rebels have the talent to make another postseason run.

Despite losing key veterans to the 2022 MLB Draft, the Rebels have reloaded and are prepared to defend their first-ever national championship. D1Baseball recently released its top freshman classes for the upcoming season and Ole Miss came in at No. 8.

