Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in 2023 NCAA Preseason Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels just snuck into the top 25 preseason rankings after bringing home their first ever national title in June.
OXFORD, Miss. -- With the year winding down, it is time to look ahead to spring and see where the Ole Miss Rebels are ranked heading into the 2023 college baseball season.

The NCAA released its preseason poll for the 2023 season on Tuesday, ranking the top 50 Division 1 teams going into next year. The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team earned an expected top 25 ranking, but only barely, as the Rebels landed at No. 24 in the poll.

Ole Miss is the last of eight programs representing the Southeastern Conference in the top 25. The SEC dominated the preseason rankings this year with six teams ranked in the top 10, and 12 in the entire top 50.

The LSU Tigers are currently ranked No. 1, followed by the Florida Gators at No. 2, Texas A&M Aggies at No. 4, and the Tennessee Volunteers round out the top 5 at No. 5. The Arkansas Razorbacks (7) and Vanderbilt Commodores fill out the top 10, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs come in at No. 22.

Here are the full top 25 rankings, the SEC teams are bolded.

1) LSU Tigers

2) Florida Gators

3) Stanford Cardinal

4) Texas A&M Aggies 

5) Tennessee Volunteers

6) Louisville Cardinals 

7) Arkansas Razorbacks

8) Miami Hurricanes

9) Vanderbilt Commodores

10) Wake Forest Demon Deacons 

11) North Carolina Tar Heels

12) Oklahoma State Cowboys

13) UCLA Bruins

14) U.C. Santa Barbara Gauchos

15) TCU Horned Frogs

16) Virginia Cavaliers

17) Texas Tech Red Raiders

18) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

19) Oregon Ducks

20) East Carolina Pirates

21) Maryland Terrapins

22) Mississippi State Bulldogs

23) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 

24) Ole Miss Rebels

25) Texas Longhorns

