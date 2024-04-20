Ole Miss Rebels Commit 4 Errors, Run-Ruled in Series Opener by Georgia Bulldogs
The Ole Miss Rebels' winning ways came to an end on Friday night as they dropped a 17-6 game to the Georgia Bulldogs in run-rule fashion, thanks in part to four errors committed on defense.
Alongside Ole Miss' lackluster defensive showing, the pitching itself wasn't much better. Rebel arms gave up a multitude of free passes in the loss, and they also surrendered 17 hits to the host Bulldogs.
Ole Miss jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a solo home run from Andrew Fischer and a two-run shot from Will Furniss, but Georgia would push across a single run in the first and second innings to pull within one. Both of those runs were unearned for the Bulldogs thanks to errors in the field, but the real damage came across in the third inning.
It was in that frame that Georgia's electric offense pushed across eight runs, essentially putting the game out of reach before the halfway point. That offensive onslaught was aided by three free passes and an error by the Ole Miss defense.
The Rebels were able to push across three runs in the fourth inning, but that was their last substantial offensive production of the night. Georgia would go on to score two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and four in the eighth to secure the run-rule win.
On the mound, Ole Miss started things off with Riley Maddox who lasted 2.2 innings, surrendering seven hits and nine runs, seven of which were earned. He was relieved by Wes Mendes who gave up six hits and four earned runs across 2.1 innings pitched, and Mason Morris finished the night by giving up four more runs to seal the final score.
With the threat of rain on Sunday, Ole Miss and Georgia will conclude their series in Athens tomorrow with a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, and the second of the slate will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The games will be streamed on SEC Network+.