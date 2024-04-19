Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Faces Georgia Bulldogs in Athens
The Ole Miss Rebels have been idle for almost a week after their midweek game at Arkansas State was rained out on Tuesday night, but they will look to get back in their groove this weekend when they travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
Ole Miss is coming off a series win over Mississippi State (its first series win over the Bulldogs since 2015), and while there is still plenty of work to do to re-enter the postseason conversation, that success is a start, if nothing else.
Can Ole Miss keep its positive momentum going this weekend in the Peach State? Here's an overarching preview of the Rebels' series against Georgia, including how you can watch the games.
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Weekend Scouting Report: Georgia Bulldogs
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
RECORDS: Ole Miss (20-16, 5-10 SEC) vs. Georgia (27-9, 7-8 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Friday, 5 p.m. CT: RHP Riley Maddox (Ole Miss) vs. RHP Leighton Finley (UGA)
Saturday, 1 p.m. CT: LHP Liam Doyle (Ole Miss) vs. RHP Christian Mracna (UGA)
Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CT: TBA (Ole Miss) vs. TBA (UGA)
WHEN: April 19-21
WHERE: Foley Field -- Athens, Ga.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+ -- fuboTV (Start your free trial)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network