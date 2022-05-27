Ole Miss Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez Named to USA Baseball National Team

Ole Miss Rebels shortstop Jacob Gonzalez invited to the USA Baseball National Collegiate Team for the second year in a row

While the Ole Miss baseball team waits to see if they made the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, a Rebel infielder was recognized for another stellar season on the diamond.

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been invited to the 2022 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team for the second-consecutive season, the Rebels announced on Wednesday.

Gonzalez made the team in 2021 along with Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst, and Ole Miss pitcher Derek Diamond.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez

This year, the team will be managed by Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco.

The USA Baseball National Team Training Camp features 48-50 of the best non-draft eligible college players for a five-game intrasquad series being held in North Carolina from June 30 to July 4. A final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster will be announced by USA Baseball after Training Camp, that roster will then represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9 to July 15.

Ole Miss may have had an up-and-down season, but Gonzalez was a consistent spark for the Rebels at the plate and on the field.

Gonzalez followed up a phenomenal freshman year by being named First-Team All-SEC at shortstop after he blasted 16 home runs and batted in 45 RBIs. Gonzalez also had a knack for getting on base, recording a .415 on-base percentage and 45 walks.

The Glendora, Calif., native took his slugging and plate discipline to a whole new level, recording a team-leading OPS of 1.012. The next closest player on Ole Miss was first baseman Tim Elko who recorded an OPS of .997. Gonzalez managed to get on base in each of the last 20 games of the season.

Gonzalez knows how to wow you at the plate but you cannot forget about his flashy glove. The shortstop made countless highlight-reel plays on defense this season, owning a fielding percentage of .947 and contributing to 19 double plays.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jacob Gonzalez

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.