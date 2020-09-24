Ole Miss Suspends Baseball Practices after COVID-19 Outbreak

There will be no more organized Ole Miss baseball activities until, at the earliest, Oct. 8.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that, following a COVID-19 outbreak amongst players of the team, all practices and team activities are going on pause.

The team had been back at practice for nearly two weeks at the time of the announcement.

Head coach Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss athletics department released a statement later this afternoon in relation to the suspended practices.

“Player safety is priority No. 1 for our program, and we will take all of the necessary measures to return these players to full health,” Bianco said. “We have worked hard this fall to not only improve as a team but also follow safety guidelines in our facility. This two-week break will provide us an opportunity to evaluate our team protocols to ensure we are doing everything we can do to be safe while reinforcing with our players to be mindful of their personal activities both on and off campus.”

The team is currently in the middle of their fall schedule, while the season will not effectively kick off until early 2021.

