SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

How Many Tickets Remain for Ole Miss vs. Florida?

Nate Gabler

It's not too late to get into Vaught-Heminway Stadium for the Ole Miss opener.

Ole Miss hosts Florida on Saturday to open the 2020 season, playing an 11 a.m. game against the Gators. It's the first game of the season to be played by any SEC team, and tickets are still available to get into the game. 

According to Katie Wisdom, the Ole Miss Director of Ticket Operations, about 1,500 tickets are still available for purchase for the game through the Ole Miss website. 

Priority sales to only season ticket holders ceased on Monday, while tickets became available to the general public starting midway through last week. Student ticket sales began on Monday, with nearly 3,000 tickets being allotted for Students.

Per statewide mandates, the capacity at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be 25-percent in outdoor seating and 50-percent in club and suite areas. This puts capacity around the 16,000 visitor mark. 

While selling tickets on a game-by-game basis to start the year, there is hope within the athletic department that these limits can be lifted or increased at some point later on in the season.

Tickets are also still readily available on third-party sites such as StubHub, starting from $99. 

More From The Grove Report:

Latest in the Otis Reese Saga: Allegations of Racism and UGA Disputing Claims

Highly Sought After 2021 SG Trey Alexander Names Ole Miss in Top 7

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Highly Sought After 2021 SG Trey Alexander Names Ole Miss in Top 7

Trey Alexander, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Okla., named Ole Miss within his top-7 schools on Tuesday evening.

Nate Gabler

College Football TV Ratings Unimpressive, Awaiting SEC's Kickoff

College football television ratings have not been pretty, but they're about to receive a big boost this weekend.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Ole Miss will host Florida on Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 SEC football season. Here's how you can watch.

Nate Gabler

Latest in the Otis Reese Saga: Allegations of Racism and UGA Disputing Claims

Ole Miss football and head coach Lane Kiffin have been doing their best to push the NCAA in the direction of clearing Georgia transfer Otis Reece for months now. However, in the past 24-hours much has started to head up surrounding Reece.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and Florida Preparing for Dual-Pregame Demonstration on Saturday

Ole Miss players and coaches have shown a desire to demonstrate support of social justice causes, in particular efforts to raise awareness about police brutality and racial inequalities over the course of this offseason. It appears that such actions will continue into the season.

Nate Gabler

by

Morgab

Ole Miss Gambling Prop Bets and Best Bets

We're going to go through all of the week one gambling specifics for Ole Miss and the SEC here at The Grove Report later this week, but now is the perfect time to get your season long bets in for the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Are the Running Backs this Team's Best Unit?

The 2020 Ole Miss football team has a lot of unanswered questions. The offense is not shy of its own questions and concerns, but none of those question marks come from within the running backs room.

Nate Gabler

Breaking Down the Surprise Starters for Ole Miss in Week One

Where some surprises came on the list of Ole Miss football starters was on the defensive side of the ball. Here's a closer look at those four names that may have turned some heads to be Rebel starters for the 2020 season.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Week 1 Presser, Talking Florida, Quarterbacks and More

Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his standard Monday time slot earlier today at 11:45 a.m. as he will to start each week this 2020 season. You can watch everything Kiffin said above or read the full transcript below.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Releases Week One Starters

We finally have a Ole Miss depth chart.There's still some questions at some positions: surprise, there's not a quarterback named starter yet! However, there is a great idea of what this team will look like entering week one against Florida.

Nate Gabler