How Many Tickets Remain for Ole Miss vs. Florida?

It's not too late to get into Vaught-Heminway Stadium for the Ole Miss opener.

Ole Miss hosts Florida on Saturday to open the 2020 season, playing an 11 a.m. game against the Gators. It's the first game of the season to be played by any SEC team, and tickets are still available to get into the game.

According to Katie Wisdom, the Ole Miss Director of Ticket Operations, about 1,500 tickets are still available for purchase for the game through the Ole Miss website.

Priority sales to only season ticket holders ceased on Monday, while tickets became available to the general public starting midway through last week. Student ticket sales began on Monday, with nearly 3,000 tickets being allotted for Students.

Per statewide mandates, the capacity at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be 25-percent in outdoor seating and 50-percent in club and suite areas. This puts capacity around the 16,000 visitor mark.

While selling tickets on a game-by-game basis to start the year, there is hope within the athletic department that these limits can be lifted or increased at some point later on in the season.

Tickets are also still readily available on third-party sites such as StubHub, starting from $99.

