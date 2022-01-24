Ole Miss Ranked in Baseball America's Preseason Top 10

OXFORD, Miss. -- With baseball season less than a month away, Ole Miss received another Top 10 ranking on Monday, this time from Baseball America.

The Rebels will now enter the 2022 season as a unanimous Top 10 team according to the polls provided by Perfect Game, D1 Baseball and Baseball America. Ole Miss entered Baseball America's poll at No. 9 in the country.

The Top 10 of Baseball America's preseason poll is as follows:

1. Texas

2. Vanderbilt

3. Mississippi State

4. Notre Dame

5. Virginia

6. Florida

7. Stanford

8. Arkansas

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

SEC teams make up six of the spots in the Top 10, and Ole Miss is one of eight teams from the conference to be ranked in Baseball America's Preseason Top 25. The rest of the poll is as follows.

11. Oregon State

12. Florida State

13. Arizona

14. Georgia

15. East Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tennessee

18. UC Irvine

19. Oklahoma State

20. Nebraska

21. Georgia Tech

22. UCLA

23. Texas Tech

24. Old Dominion

25. Miami (Fla.)

Arizona, who eliminated Ole Miss last season in the Tucson Super Regional, comes in at No. 13.

The Rebels return virtually all of its offensive production from a season ago, but they will have to replace their top two arms in the weekend rotation this season after the departure of Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund to the pros following 2021.

Ole Miss will open its season on Feb. 18 at home against Charleston Southern.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.