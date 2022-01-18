Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball in Top Five of D1Baseball's Preseason Poll

The Rebels check in at No. 5 in the first installment of the 2022 poll.

With college baseball season exactly one month away, new Top 25 polls continue to be released around the country, and Ole Miss is in the Top Five of the latest release.

The Rebels come in at No. 5 in the country to start the year according to D1Baseball, joining three other SEC teams in the Top Five. Here is the Top 10 of D1Baseball's poll released on Tuesday.

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Vanderbilt

4. Mississippi State

5. Ole Miss

6. Stanford

7. Oklahoma State

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. NC State

In all, there are eight SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll with two more coming outside the Top 10.

11. Florida State

12. East Carolina

13. Notre Dame

14. Texas Tech

15. Arizona

16. Georgia

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Tennessee

20. UC Irvine

21. Georgia Tech

22. Dallas Baptist

23. Duke

24. Long Beach State

25. Miami

Ole Miss was eliminated in the Tucson Super Regional last season at the hands of Arizona who comes in ranked at No. 15. The Rebels will face four teams ranked in D1Baseball's Preseason Top 25 in 2022--Arkansas, Mississippi State, LSU and Tennessee--with an important stretch coming on April 21-May 1 against the Bulldogs and Razorbacks.

Ole Miss returns virtually all of its lineup from a season ago but will have to replace the top portions of its pitching rotation after the drafting of Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund following last season. The Rebels will open their 2022 campaign on Feb. 18-20 at home against Charleston Southern.

