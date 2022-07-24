Rebel Baseball Adds Transfer Outfielder From Tulane Green Wave

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team has added two transfer pieces in a single day.

The reigning national champions have added Anthony Calarco (INF, Northwestern) and Ethan Groff (OF, Tulane) on Sunday afternoon. Groff departs a Green Wave squad that went 33-26-1 in 2022.

The Tulane right fielder was a force at the plate, hitting .404 with a .709 slugging percentage. He also put up nine home runs and led the American Athletic Conference in doubles with 15 while driving home 35 runs.

Defensively, he only accumulated one error in his stay in right field. Groff was a redshirt sophomore in 2022, and although it has been a while since he was in high school, here's what Perfect Game had to say on the new Rebel prior to his collegiate career.

Ethan Groff is a 2018 SS/2B with a 5-10 175 lb. frame from Orlando, FL who attends Trinity Prep. Medium middle infielder's build, room to get stronger. Smooth defensive actions, stays balanced and moves through the ball well, soft hands, has a compact arm action and a quick release on his throws, fundamentally sound defensive player, ran a 7.24 at the PG Junior National Showcase. Right handed hitter, hits from an open stance with a high hand start, hands dive inside on his swing path, exaggerated inside swing, mid to opposite field contact approach. Excellent student.

The Rebels lost a couple of outfield pieces to the MLB Draft this offseason in Kevin Graham and utility player Justin Bench. While Ole Miss looks to replace that production, it will also look to defend its national championship in the 2023 season.

