Skip to main content

Rebel Baseball Adds Transfer Outfielder From Tulane Green Wave

Ole Miss has added two transfer pieces on Sunday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team has added two transfer pieces in a single day.

The reigning national champions have added Anthony Calarco (INF, Northwestern) and Ethan Groff (OF, Tulane) on Sunday afternoon. Groff departs a Green Wave squad that went 33-26-1 in 2022.

The Tulane right fielder was a force at the plate, hitting .404 with a .709 slugging percentage. He also put up nine home runs and led the American Athletic Conference in doubles with 15 while driving home 35 runs.

Defensively, he only accumulated one error in his stay in right field. Groff was a redshirt sophomore in 2022, and although it has been a while since he was in high school, here's what Perfect Game had to say on the new Rebel prior to his collegiate career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ethan Groff is a 2018 SS/2B with a 5-10 175 lb. frame from Orlando, FL who attends Trinity Prep. Medium middle infielder's build, room to get stronger. Smooth defensive actions, stays balanced and moves through the ball well, soft hands, has a compact arm action and a quick release on his throws, fundamentally sound defensive player, ran a 7.24 at the PG Junior National Showcase. Right handed hitter, hits from an open stance with a high hand start, hands dive inside on his swing path, exaggerated inside swing, mid to opposite field contact approach. Excellent student.

The Rebels lost a couple of outfield pieces to the MLB Draft this offseason in Kevin Graham and utility player Justin Bench. While Ole Miss looks to replace that production, it will also look to defend its national championship in the 2023 season.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

18600524
Baseball

Rebel Baseball Adds Transfer Outfielder From Tulane Green Wave

By John Macon Gillespie10 seconds ago
USATSI_18595805
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Lands Infielder Transfer from Northwestern

By John Macon Gillespie16 minutes ago
corral 11
Football

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Receives Madden 23 Rating

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
USATSI_17064286
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By The Grove Report StaffJul 23, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
USATSI_16876439
Football

Approaching Twilight Years, Nick Saban's Impact Lingers at Ole Miss And Across SEC Programs

By Cole ThompsonJul 23, 2022 1:06 PM EDT
Michael Trigg
Football

Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

By Ben KingJul 23, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Recruiting

Could Ole Miss Recruiting Improve Due to Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 6:16 PM EDT
Nick_Broeker
Football

Four Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2022 Preseason All-SEC Football Team

By Ben KingJul 22, 2022 5:47 PM EDT