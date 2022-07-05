Former Ole Miss Rebel Aaron Barrett Announces Retirement From Baseball

After a rollercoaster of a career, the former Rebel is hanging up the spikes.

Former Ole Miss and current professional pitcher Aaron Barrett is retiring from baseball.

Barrett had an effective career in his time in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals before a series of arm injuries sidelined his time on the field, including Tommy John surgery.

Barrett made his major league debut with the Nationals in 2014 prior to the injuries and resurfaced in 2019 after recovering. He signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in March of 2022.

Barrett recently celebrated the Rebels winning their first national championship in school history on Twitter as well.

Ole Miss held a parade through downtown Oxford, Miss., last Wednesday before team personnel reached the stadium where the Rebel fans awaited to hear from coaches, players and politicians. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill were in attendance along with Rebel coaches, players and staff.

David Kellum, play-by-play voice of the Rebels on the Ole Miss Radio Network, officiated the event, and Reeves and Tannehill spoke prior to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

After these appearances, Bianco spoke to fans along with players such as captain Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench, Brandon Johnson and Peyton Chatagnier.

"It's been a crazy journey my entire career here," Elko said. "It's only right that the first national championship that Ole Miss baseball wins is also a crazy journey."

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. Now, they have claimed the first national championship in program history, and the victory lap for the coach includes representing his country across the globe with the U.S. collegiate national team.

