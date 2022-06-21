QUOTES: What the Rebels Said After Blowout of Arkansas in College World Series

Ole Miss picked up a huge win on Monday night over the Razorbacks. Here's what members of the team had to say after the game.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels scored early and often en route to a 13-5 win over Arkansas to improve to 2-0 in the 2022 College World Series.

Here's what the Rebels had to say after the victory over the Razorbacks.

Head Coach Mike Bianco

On game overview:

"We were terrific tonight. Just really played well. It starts on the mound. Hunter was how he has pitched the second half of the season. Unfortunately for him, we didn't play great defense early. Not taking anything away from Arkansas, but he shouldn't have given up a run today.

"He was a freshman on the biggest stage in amateur baseball, and he didn't let it affect him. He continued to pitch and grind.

"Offensively, we were really good. Got some huge hits and big walks. A really good night for us."

On soaking in the recent run in the postseason:

"It's been a neat run. You've seen so many teams over the years get on this, and getting hot is real. It's confidence and kids playing well."

Justin Bench

On dealing with a multitude of Arkansas pitchers on Monday:

"We had a scouting report and thought they were going to staff it, which they did. We knew what we were doing. Just go up there and have tough at-bats."

On building confidence during recent run:

"We're a great team. We knew that from the start. We had a rough patch in the middle, but we stuck together. With the leadership of Tim Elko, we just stuck together and kept winning games."

On production at the bottom of the batting order:

"Very valuable. Having Garrett Wood be able to come in and play any position in the infield, and Calvin for sure. Getting the order to turn around, it's huge."

On leadership from Tim Elko:

"I've been here with him every year he's been a captain, and he's also my roommate. Seeing him off the field with the team, he's able to bring us together and keep his composure. Make sure everyone is doing the right thing."

Calvin Harris

On scouting report on Razorback pitchers:

"We kind of knew what they were going to come in and do. Just compete well at the plate with each pitcher they threw out there."

Hunter Elliott

On postseason momentum:

"Baseball is a big momentum game. We're building a lot of momentum right now. That's obviously what you look to do in the postseason. Getting hot is a true thing in baseball. Just building confidence, and that's what we look to do."

On pitching with an early lead:

"It's huge. Pitching with the lead is huge. These guys have been able to do that for me lately. It allows you to flood the strike zone."

