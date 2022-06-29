Ole Miss Dylan DeLucia Earns All-American Honors Following College World Series

The awards keep coming for Dylan DeLucia following his MVP performance in Omaha.

OXFORD, Miss. — Days after hoisting up its first national title in program history, the awards keep coming for the Ole Miss baseball program. More specifically, the hardware is coming for junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia.

DeLucia was named to named to the third-team All-American roster by Baseball America on Wednesday. The Port Orange, Fla. native joined fellow Rebel teammates Tim Elko and Hunter Elliott, both of whom were named All-Americans as well.

After spending two seasons at Northwest Florida State College, DeLucia didn't disappoint on the mound at Swayze Field. In his first year with the Rebels, the right-hander racked up an 8-2 record with 105 strikeouts to just 26 walks His 3.68 ERA ranked fourth among all SEC pitchers in conference play.

The postseason is where DeLucia became a hero in Rebels' history. He posted a perfect 3-0 record during the NCAA tournament with a 1.59 ERA, striking out 38 batter while issuing only three walks. He allowed a mere four runs off 17 hits.

At the College World Series, DeLucia pitched his best. In the opener against Auburn, he allowed one run over 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. The highlight performance came against Arkansas in the semifinals where the pitched a complete shutout in a 2-0 win, allowing four hits while striking out seven.

Two games later, the Rebels would go on to defeat Oklahoma in a best-of-three series. DeLucia would have been scheduled to pitch in Game 3 should the Sooners have forced a winner-take-all matchup.

Over 16.2 innings in Omaha, DeLucia did not allow a walk, the second-most innings without a pass at the College World Series behind only Roger Clemens (Texas) in 1983. For his efforts, he was named the CWS Most Valuable Player.

"It's kind of hard to put them into words. I'm just truly -- I just feel blessed to be a part of this team, to be a part of these coaches," DeLucia said. "They've taught me so much this year."

