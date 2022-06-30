Skip to main content

LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates National Championship With Oxford Parade

Look below for a photo gallery of the celebration in Oxford on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- "Hello, Rebel Nation. You are national champions."

Ole Miss Rebels head baseball coach Mike Bianco opened his speech with that phrase as he addressed a near-capacity crowd at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field on Wednesday as a part of a celebration of the program's first national championship.

Ole Miss held a parade through downtown Oxford, Miss., on Wednesday before team personnel reached the stadium where the Rebel fans awaited to hear from coaches, players and politicians. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill were in attendance along with Rebel coaches, players and staff. 

David Kellum, play-by-play voice of the Rebels on the Ole Miss Radio Network, officiated the event, and Reeves and Tannehill spoke prior to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter. 

After these appearances, Bianco spoke to fans along with players such as captain Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench, Brandon Johnson and Peyton Chatagnier.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's been a crazy journey my entire career here," Elko said. "It's only right that the first national championship that Ole Miss baseball wins is also a crazy journey."

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. On Sunday, they claimed the first national championship in program history.

Look below for a gallery from the celebration in Oxford. 

Ole Miss Baseball national crowd
27
Gallery
27 Images

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Olemaha flag
Baseball

LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates National Championship With Oxford Parade

By John Macon Gillespie21 seconds ago
TJ Metcalf Safety Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley - 2023
Recruiting

Rebel Legacy Metcalf has Rebels in Final Four

By The Grove Report Staff1 hour ago
IMG_20766A69BE53-1
Baseball

Return of the Victors: Rebels Parade and Celebrate Arrival in Oxford after National Championship

By John Macon Gillespie16 hours ago
USATSI_18582473
Baseball

Ole Miss Dylan DeLucia Earns All-American Honors Following College World Series

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Lane Kiffin 2
Football

Lane Kiffin Reacts to Ole Miss Being Ranked No. 1 in NCAA Academic Progress Report

By Ben King19 hours ago
USATSI_17109474
Football

Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
18600596
Football

COLUMN: Is This The Best Year in Ole Miss Sports History?

By Ben KingJun 28, 2022
18600321
Baseball

Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco Named National Coach of the Year

By John Macon GillespieJun 28, 2022