LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates National Championship With Oxford Parade

Look below for a photo gallery of the celebration in Oxford on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- "Hello, Rebel Nation. You are national champions."

Ole Miss Rebels head baseball coach Mike Bianco opened his speech with that phrase as he addressed a near-capacity crowd at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field on Wednesday as a part of a celebration of the program's first national championship.

Ole Miss held a parade through downtown Oxford, Miss., on Wednesday before team personnel reached the stadium where the Rebel fans awaited to hear from coaches, players and politicians. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill were in attendance along with Rebel coaches, players and staff.

David Kellum, play-by-play voice of the Rebels on the Ole Miss Radio Network, officiated the event, and Reeves and Tannehill spoke prior to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

After these appearances, Bianco spoke to fans along with players such as captain Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench, Brandon Johnson and Peyton Chatagnier.

"It's been a crazy journey my entire career here," Elko said. "It's only right that the first national championship that Ole Miss baseball wins is also a crazy journey."

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. On Sunday, they claimed the first national championship in program history.

