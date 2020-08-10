The Grove Report
Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/10

Nate Gabler

While college football is trending towards a grinding halt, baseball seems to have found themselves on more solid ground since the league experienced its first major outbreak with the Miami Marlins.

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Rebels are doing through the opening seven-plus games of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers:

2-0 (4 starts), 1.16 ERA, 23.1 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 30 SO, 12 BB

Lance Lynn is as hot as anyone in baseball to start the season. The 6-foot-5 righty is yet to lose a start and has given up only three runs over his first four appearances. The Rangers would like to get a little more run out of him, averaging under six innings per start, but you can't be upset with his production.

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

0-0 (8 appearances), 5.40 ERA, 6.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 9 K, 2 BB

The past week was a needed and productive one for Mayers. After opening the season giving up four runs in 2.2 innings, he's bounced back for five straight scoreless outings for the Angels, surrendering only two hits over that stretch.

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

0-0 (7 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 2 SV, 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 10 K, 3 BB

Drew Pomeranz the closer? The 31-year-old has only seven saves in his 10 MLB seasons. Two of them have come in seven appearances this season. He's yet to allow a run and has surrendered just one hit. 

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (4 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 5 BB

Another Rebel making the shift from the rotation to the bullpen, Waguespack is also yet to allow a run through four appearances. Walks have been an issue, allowing nearly one walk per inning this season, but Waguespack has been productive pitching himself out of jams.

Bobby Wahl, Milwaukee Brewers

0-1 (3 appearances), 11.57 ERA, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 K

Wahl has been optioned to an 'Alternate Training Site' after a struggle to start the year. 

