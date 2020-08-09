The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

College Football Update: What The Heck is Going On?

Nate Gabler

On Friday, the Southeastern Conference released the names of the two additional teams each school will be playing in the 10-game, conference only schedule.

By Sunday, it's looking increasingly impossible that football will happen at all. 

The Big10 is meeting tonight, Sunday Aug. 10. According to reports by a plethora of credible sources, including Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde, they will be moving toward cancelling the fall season altogether. 

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one industry source said to Dellenger. 

“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” another conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated on Sunday. “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

A handful of prominent players, including Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, have taken to social media to defend the season, saying they want to play. Yet others, particularly in the Pac-12, have a list of growing safety demands that, unless met, will result in a player holdout. 

A separate grouping of players, including a handful of projected day-one picks in the NFL Draft, are either sitting out the fall on a redshirt or to prepare for the draft.

Among the heart of the decision that, according to Dellenger, will likely lead to the cancellation of all seasons by this Friday, are health concerns. 

“This virus seems to have an affinity for causing damage to the heart," said Dr. Matthew Martinez to SI. 

“That’s what has been the final straw,” says one team doctor at a prominent college football program. “The commissioners are finally figuring it all out. The commissioners are going, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And the doctors are like, ‘Yeah...’”

Dominos began to fall on Saturday. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) postponed all fall sports. The Big Ten annoyed they'd be pausing the return to fully paced football practices. 

“I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences," said one well placed source to Sports Illustrated on Saturday. 

It's possible we'll still play SEC football in the fall. 

Commissioner Greg Sankey said in an ESPN interview recently that there is room for different conferences to do different things. 

"We want to be connected, but the best example is back in March," Sankey said. "Different conferences made independent decisions but all arrived at the same destination."

College football may be coming to a halt. The SEC still may try and play. But right now, things are looking rather bleak.

More From The Grove Report:

Ranking the Ten Games on the Ole Miss Schedule by Difficulty

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, More

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Ten Games on the Ole Miss Schedule by Difficulty

The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday evening the two addition teams from the SEC East that Ole Miss will be playing in 2020 under their 10-game format. Here's how they shake out in order of difficulty.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: Ole Miss Adds Kentucky and South Carolina to 2020 Football Schedule

The Southeastern Conference is yet to release dates of the newly revamped slate of games for the 2020 football season, but on Friday afternoon they did announce the two additional schools each SEC opponent will be adding.

Nate Gabler

by

MattySolo

All the new SEC cross-conference matchups

Nate Gabler

SEC To Announce Additional Football Opponents Tonight on SEC Network Show

The SEC will be announcing the additional two football teams tonight, Friday Aug. 7, on a live SEC Network show.

Nate Gabler

Rebels Make Top 6 for Three-Star Offensive Tackle Kamron Scott

Lane Kiffin continues to tackle the biggest kids he can get his hands on. On Thursday night, Kiffin and Ole Miss got one step closer to landing one of those offensive tackles in Kamron Scott from Texas.

Nate Gabler

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, more

With regular season football kicking off on Sept. 26 and training camps opening in 10 days, the Southeastern Conference released their universal COVID-19 management requirements on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson Modeling His Game After Jamal Adams

Landing Dink Jackson, a versatile four-star defender and SI All-American candidate, might have been Kiffin's signature get to this point. One of the more versatile defenders in the entire 2021 class, Jackson caught up with The Grove Report to talk Ole Miss and maybe more interestingly, how he models his game.

Nate Gabler

by

OMDad13

Ole Miss Women Adds Aleah Sorrentino to 2020-21 Roster

Ole Miss women's basketball has added Aleah Sorrentino to its roster for the 2020-21 season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Eli Manning to be Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Eli Manning is going to have a busy fall. He's already set to have both his New York Giants and Ole Miss jersey retired. Now he's receiving a new distinction – induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside the SEC's 10-Game Plan, Recruiting Trends and More

This week, Joel and Nate discuss the SEC's 10-game plan to play fall football, trends in Mississippi recruiting and a look at some under-the-radar players at Ole Miss and MSU that could break out.

Nate Gabler