Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/3

Nate Gabler

The return of Major League Baseball is certainly on rocky ground. The Miami Marlins outbreak has hit over 20 players and now the St. Louis Cardinals are "bracing" for a hefty COVID-19 count themselves.

All that said, the other 30 teams in the MLB seem to be safe, and those other 30 teams host the five Rebels currently in pro baseball.

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Rebels are doing through the opening seven-plus games of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers: 

1-0 (2 starts), 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 17 SO, 6 BB

The start to Lance Lynn's season is what you would dream up in a children's book. On opening day, Lynn went 6.0 innings while only giving up two hits, as the Rangers won 1-0.

He came back five days later and was even better, going another 6.0 innings while this time only giving up a single hit. To this point, he's averaging a career high 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. 

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

0-0 (5 appearances), 9.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB

Where Lance Lynn couldn't have had a hotter start to the year, Mayers is going a bit in the opposite direction. But to be fair, all of his earned runs have come in one, four-run blown save against the Mariners, resulting in a 10-7 Angels loss.

In Mayers' other four appearances on the year, he's yet to surrender a run.

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres 

0-0 (5 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB

After working primarily as a starter for nearly his whole career, Pomeranz is in the bullpen this year for the Padres, and he's simply excelling in this relatively new role. 

Making five appearances thus far for the team, Pomeranz is yet to allow a run and has allowed only one hit. He's also sporting a 7:1 strikeout to walk ratio over the early part of the season. 

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (2 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB

The 26-year-old, second-year player who left Ole Miss in 2014 is coming on strong despite his late arrival to the majors. Last year, his first with the pro Blue Jays, he made 13 starts with a 4.38 ERA.

Thus far in 2020, Waguespack is coming out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays, but is yet to surrender a run in two appearances spanning 3.2 innings.

Bobby Wahl, Milwaukee Brewers

0-1 (3 appearances), 11.57 ERA, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 K

Allowing one home run in each of his last two appearances for the Brewers is what leads to Whal's disappointing ERA to start the season. In his three appearances, he's only given up four hits, but when two of the four go yard, that will do you in. 

