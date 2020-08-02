July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

July trudged by slowly on the recruiting front for Ole Miss, right up until the wire.

Ole Miss had a huge day within the Class of 2021 this Friday, adding four-star hybrid defender Dink Jackson and three-star pass rusher Jibran Hawkins, all within the course of about 90 minutes on Friday afternoon.

Now, the Rebel class sits at nine hard commits, up from six that they had secured at the end of June. On aggregate over July, Ole Miss landed four separate commitments – Jackson, Hawkins, three-star corner Trey Washington and five-star kicker Caden Costa.

They also experienced two decommitments, one from kicker Jack Tannehill (who left the Rebels minutes before Costa joined) and three-star receiver Adonai Mitchell who flipped to Georgia.

In addition to the commitments, Ole Miss added another body in transfer receiver Dionte Marks, a former three-star recruit that played his freshman year at Florida.

As a whole, it's still as slow start for Lane Kiffin and Co. in their first full recruiting class. They currently rank No. 13 in the SEC and No. 72 nationally according to the 247 Composite for the 2021 class. That said, after Friday signs are starting to point in the right direction.

See below for a full breakdown of this class thus far, as well as some names to keep an eye on over the next month:

Nine Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Bralon Brown (4-star WR, Fla.)

Dink Jackson (4-star S, Fla.)

Micah Pettus (3-star OT, Ala.)

Jibran Hawkins (3-star DE, Ga.)

Kendrick Breedlove (3-star ATH, Tenn.)

Trey Washington (3-star CB, Ala.)

Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)

Elijah Sabbatini (3-star S, Miss.)

Caden Costa (5-star K, La.)

Decommitments During July:

Adonai Mitchell (3-star WR, Tenn.) - flipped to Georgia

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)

Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)

Markevious Brown (4-star CB, Fla.)

Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)

Jaylin White (4-star RB, Ala.)

Geno VanDeMark (4-star OG, N.J.)

Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.)

Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)

MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.)

Kenji Christian (3-star RB, Ala.)

Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)

Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)

Kamari Lassiter (3-star CB, Ala.)

Top Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:

Logan Diggs (3-star RB, La.) - Notre Dame

