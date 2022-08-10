Ole Miss, Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Agree To Contract Extension

Coming off of their first national championship in school history, the Ole Miss Rebels and head baseball coach Mike Bianco have agreed to a contract extension, per an announcement from the school.

Bianco's new extension includes four years and $1.6 million, with multiple performance incentives attached.

"We are blessed to have as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come," Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said. "With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike's leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments."

Following the national championship win, Bianco was named the National Coach of the Year by D1Baseball, the American Baseball Coaches Association and Collegiate Baseball.

Bianco has an overall record of 854-485-1 at Ole Miss, giving him the third-most wins all-time as the head coach of in SEC history. He also has the 10th most wins among active head coaches with 954.

He has brought four SEC West Division titles to Oxford, as well as the 2009 SEC regular season championship and two SEC Tournament championships (2006 and 2018).

"I appreciate Keith, Chancellor Boyce and our Board of Trustees for proactively and aggressively getting this done," Bianco said. "I am ecstatic about continuing to lead this incredible program with the support of a community that means so much to Camie and me. I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is no better fan base in the country. We've always known that but after what you guys did in Omaha, the entire country knows it - Rebel fans showed up and made a difference! As always, none of this happens without the incredible players and coaches who have helped us build this program along the way. I can't wait to see everyone back at Swayze next spring, and I am proud to be an Ole Miss Rebel."



